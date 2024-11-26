Got my LE white OLED steam deck

Steam Deck Available now.

I also got the dock. Came out to $1100 CAD. Nice case and great color scheme.Humble Bundle has a couple game packs on sale right now. I bought the tactical, sci Fi shooters and tell tale game packs. Around $70 Canadian for 30 games. Not too bad at all. Notable games include Commandos, Crysis, Doom and the walking dead.*My brother hooked me up with the family account so I now have access to his game library as well. I can play his games when he isn't playing them. That's 200 games available to me.*I have yet to install emulation station on it.Would definitely recommend. It's very noob friendly. It's bulkier than the switch oled. Overall cheaper than the switch when you factor in game costs. Plays games at a much higher resolution than the switch. The OLED screen is bigger and feels good in the hands. Street fighter V and Tekken run fine on it.Negatives: FC25 doesn't work on it. I haven't tried it but the game page says incompatible.Dead or alive last round doesn't work either. It boots up to a white screen.