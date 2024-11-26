Got my LE white OLED steam deck

I also got the dock. Came out to $1100 CAD. Nice case and great color scheme.
Humble Bundle has a couple game packs on sale right now. I bought the tactical, sci Fi shooters and tell tale game packs. Around $70 Canadian for 30 games. Not too bad at all. Notable games include Commandos, Crysis, Doom and the walking dead.

*My brother hooked me up with the family account so I now have access to his game library as well. I can play his games when he isn't playing them. That's 200 games available to me.

*I have yet to install emulation station on it.

Would definitely recommend. It's very noob friendly. It's bulkier than the switch oled. Overall cheaper than the switch when you factor in game costs. Plays games at a much higher resolution than the switch. The OLED screen is bigger and feels good in the hands. Street fighter V and Tekken run fine on it.

Negatives: FC25 doesn't work on it. I haven't tried it but the game page says incompatible.

Dead or alive last round doesn't work either. It boots up to a white screen.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Eleven hundred dollars for a Gameboy?
You're thinking of the mod retro chromatic that only plays GB/GBC games.
I passed on the mod retro chromatic which is $286 CAD, and got the Steam Deck at $869 CAD instead. I already have 2 analogue pockets which is like the mod retro but better.

Hey man that's awesome. You will love it. I got a steam deck a while back and really enjoy it. Let us know what games are running well straight out of the gate and which ones take some tweaking to enhance game play.

Mine hasn't gotten much use of late but that' only because I've been busy with family stuff. This week I plan to bring it out and recharge and update it and return to playing. Cheers.
 
Looks dope. Steam Deck is my next big purchase. There are too many MVs only on Steam I want to play. I have a Switch and it's cool, but the deck is way more versatile. Also, the ability to hook it up to a TV is a big plus.
 
Awesome man!

If you want Steam games at consitenty cheap prices, and no taxes (fellow Cdn) use cdkeys.com. Just be sure to change currency to CAD, as I think it defaults to US.

You can easily play those free games on epic using the Heroic games launcher, GOG as well.

Emudeck was awesome for me too, but I haven't messed around emulation wise since the Nintendo crackdowns.

Don't forget desktop mode too. Linux is a little weird, but you'll be scrolling sherdog and watching Netflix and the like in no time, will def look great on that oled screen.
 
