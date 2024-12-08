Gordon Ryan post-310 Interview... talks Jones, Khabib, Khamzat and Roids

yeah, this dirty skank is going through a midlife crisis, and daner is salivating that he'll mentally regress into powerslap
 
When you put that kind of unnatural substance in your body it can be very dangerous. He’s disregarding all the dangers that come with it just for the sake of feeling strong and looking good. But its unnatural and your body and organism will let you know rather sooner then later.

And there will be a point where your organism will start needing more and more just to be at the level it was before. I dont think people think anything through. With all the deaths and diseases by all these athletes at young ages on gear, it should put people on notice. A supposedly athlete that trains everyday dying 30 yrs younger then smokers and alcoholists, i mean…
 
oski said:
Cliffs in title
The fuck you mean cliffs in title???

Thats not what cliffs are

Anyway he talks about how roids are great and should be allowed, and americans dont like roids more than other countries.

How Khabib shows how a grappling specialist can work in MMA as opposed to Kron and that he, Khamzat and Islam's grappling is very impressive
 
Adamant said:
1:40 - I love his thoughts on PEDs. They should be legal in sports.
Just have steroid leagues and clean leagues. If someone wants to juice in MMA there are plenty of promotions that don't test
 
