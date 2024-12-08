Gordon Ryan post-310 Interview... talks Jones, Khabib, Khamzat and Roids

When you put that kind of unnatural substance in your body it can be very dangerous. He’s disregarding all the dangers that come with it just for the sake of feeling strong and looking good. But its unnatural and your body and organism will let you know rather sooner then later.



And there will be a point where your organism will start needing more and more just to be at the level it was before. I dont think people think anything through. With all the deaths and diseases by all these athletes at young ages on gear, it should put people on notice. A supposedly athlete that trains everyday dying 30 yrs younger then smokers and alcoholists, i mean…