Gordon Ryan willing to lose ‘20 years off of my life’ from steroids to be BJJ GOAT BJJ star Gordon Ryan wants to "win at all costs," even if it takes decades from his life.

Gordan Ryan argues that his steroid abuse in jujitsu is just like Khabib being a weight bully.He mentions that people remember Khabib for being undefeated and not for being a weight bully missing weight, suggesting Khabib is undefeated because of his size.“Number one, because they were legal in jiu-jitsu,” Gordon Ryan said about why he’s using steroids. “Especially back then in 2016 when I started, there was no organizations in jiu-jitsu that even tested for PEDs. So they were clearly legal. Number two, people don’t remember anything other than the fact that you won or lost.FYI; Khabib didn’t miss weight that much. He just looks huge as heck so it’s easy to assume he missed weight. Cuts to the brink of death.