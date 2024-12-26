Media Gordan Ryan compares steroid abuse to Khabib being a weight bully

Gordan Ryan argues that his steroid abuse in jujitsu is just like Khabib being a weight bully.

He mentions that people remember Khabib for being undefeated and not for being a weight bully missing weight, suggesting Khabib is undefeated because of his size.

“Number one, because they were legal in jiu-jitsu,” Gordon Ryan said about why he’s using steroids. “Especially back then in 2016 when I started, there was no organizations in jiu-jitsu that even tested for PEDs. So they were clearly legal. Number two, people don’t remember anything other than the fact that you won or lost. No one talks about the fact that Khabib missed weight how many times? Six, seven, eight times? They talk about the fact that Khabib’s undefeated.

Gordon Ryan willing to lose ‘20 years off of my life’ from steroids to be BJJ GOAT

BJJ star Gordon Ryan wants to "win at all costs," even if it takes decades from his life.
FYI; Khabib didn’t miss weight that much. He just looks huge as heck so it’s easy to assume he missed weight. Cuts to the brink of death.
 
At least he is admitting it. Which is more than a lot of people. Still i think when you take roids ultimately you are cheating yourself.

3d57ravjofd01.jpg
 
Khabib missed weight literally once.

Amazing what Juedo-Christian propaganda can make people believe.
 
The Khabib weight bully thing was mostly a myth IIRC, he wasn't a very sophisticated water cutter and didn't have a pro nutritionist either. Big LW sure but so were Dustin, Conor, Justin, etc

Weight bully status is more for 145 Conor, 170 Khamzat, 170 Michel Pereira, 185 Alex Pereira typa guys
 
gentel said:
The Khabib weight bully thing was mostly a myth IIRC, he wasn't a very sophisticated water cutter and didn't have a pro nutritionist either. Big LW sure but so were Dustin, Conor, Justin, etc

Weight bully status is more for 145 Conor, 170 Khamzat, 170 Michel Pereira, 185 Alex Pereira typa guys
Khabib walks around between 190-200lbs. That’s an insane cut. The dude had seizures from one of his cuts.
 
Crazy how quickly I grew to dislike Gordon Ryan and I'm nowhere near a Khabib nuthugger.

Craig Jones exposed him as a fragile egotistical cheat.

"Muh it's not cheating i-i-if they aren't testing for it!"



PulsingJones said:
Khabib missed weight literally once.

Amazing what Juedo-Christian propaganda can make people believe.
Him fucking up his weight cut directly canceled his fight at 209.

I don't believe he made weight for Justin, neither did Mike Dolce, but pretending that Khabib had weight issues only for his fight against Abel is dishonest.
 
Most fighters are several pounds overweight in the cage….
 
