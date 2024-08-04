Google knows our location all the time?

Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,248
- Reaction score
- 6,194
If you think about it,we all have mobile phones and most if not all have location services turned on and a google email,meaning google has overview of 100s of mils devices location all the time plus location history.
How is google benefiting from that and is google using those insights for anything or thats just the raw data not picked by any kind of bacground data processing from google?
