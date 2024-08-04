Google knows our location all the time?

They actually caught a guy in my country with that. They had no leads no evidence nothing. He broke into a home and did unspeakable things to children and the mom, father was away at a buisness trip. Even though he was not a pro he did it like one as far as leaving no evidence. They were able to track him down by looking at phone gps like who passed that road at a certain time. He had his phone off. Its the world we live in all gets documented phone on or not in that case it was good but also scary place we are heading.