Google knows our location all the time?

If you think about it,we all have mobile phones and most if not all have location services turned on and a google email,meaning google has overview of 100s of mils devices location all the time plus location history.
How is google benefiting from that and is google using those insights for anything or thats just the raw data not picked by any kind of bacground data processing from google?
 
<{vega}>

I feel like we collectively had this conversation at least 15 years ago.

We live in a world now where if anybody wants to surveil you professionally, it can be done rather quickly. Nobody is actively reviewing random information from random people they have no immediate interest in. But it's available.

Let's just leave it at that.
 
My location is turned off on my phone and I’d be willing to bet google still knows where I am. It just plays dumb when I need something and tells me to enter my location because I have it turned off.


But I’m not fooled google, I see what you did there..
 
Yeah, 100% and I’m the one that signed the user agreement.
You want your apps to work right? big tech security state is obviously the only possible way we can get door dash to not mis deliver my Lo Mein.
 
College computer class lingo 2 decades ago was "Google Knows All".

Any newer phone or any device with GPS (cars as well) tells your exact location, route traveled, time on each road AND time spent at all locations.
 
They actually caught a guy in my country with that. They had no leads no evidence nothing. He broke into a home and did unspeakable things to children and the mom, father was away at a buisness trip. Even though he was not a pro he did it like one as far as leaving no evidence. They were able to track him down by looking at phone gps like who passed that road at a certain time. He had his phone off. Its the world we live in all gets documented phone on or not in that case it was good but also scary place we are heading.
 
Your approx location is known even of you don't have GPS and smartphone because any mobile phone should be connected in grid If to talk simple way...so your phone is connecting with these mobile network stations and there is beauty called triangulation too....
Ofc lesser easy to use than GPS... .... ...

Mobile phone does connects with grid time by time even if you don't call... All you need is to have phone switched ON and battery inserted.
 
<{vega}>

You didn't get about advertisement services value?
For example businesses wants to target potential clients in area where they ( businesses ) are located and clients too.
Better is to show hairdressing saloon and pub in area where you are located, not some 100 miles from your home etc...


Yup, mainly it is for targeted ads....
 
Advertising has indirectly run everything for the last 125 years.
 
If Google start charging for the service I might be fake outraged but I willingly signed up for it and didn't read the Ts & Cs so I'm bound under them. It's a free service.

But I really don't care.
 
