SandisLL said: So ofc there also are abilities to change logic architeture and here x86 type stuff really isn't energy saving wise. Click to expand...

Most of the difference between ARM and x86 is down to use case optimization, not the actual ISA at this point. But yes, we're getting close to the limit of what we can do with node shrinks, next advancements will mostly be around packaging and power delivery. Also keep in mind that most consumers don't care much about processors at this point since for the vast majority of the market we're past "good enough."