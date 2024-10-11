PEB
Google seems to have done something completely in secret unlike anything they have done before and making available to the world. In the past chips where designed by hand, then by EDM software tools now by AI and software tools. But even that not nearly as efficient and cost effective to bring these insanely complex chips to market. The time it takes now to bring out 4nm and under chips to market is still measured in years and are much more prone to have problems during the development. Things like chip layout, wire lengths on the chip, thermal issues, stray electrons crossing over interconnects and tons more. They developed an extremely large and expensive chip that is used to accelerate the processing of the EDM tool designing and testing the chip. They claim like a 2 to 5X improvement in designing and testing before sending it out to the process of making the actual chip. It reduces the chances of first time failures and shortening the lead time. It will accelerate the chip war by a lot even if its still not completely finished technology.
More reason why the US needs to keep up investment in chip manufacturing no matter who is involved as long as its with US and their partners.
This week, Google unveiled its AlphaChip reinforcement learning method for designing chip layouts. The AlphaChip AI promises to substantially speed up the design of chip floorplans and make them more optimal in terms of performance, power, and area. The reinforcement learning method, now shared with the public, has been instrumental in designing Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and has been adopted by other companies, including MediaTek.
Chip design layout, or floorplan, has traditionally been the longest and most labor-intensive phase of chip development. In recent years, Synopsys has developed AI-assisted chip design tools that can accelerate development and optimize a chip's floorplan. However, these tools are pretty costly. Google wants to democratize this AI-assisted chip design approach somewhat.
Nowadays, designing a floorplan for a complex chip — such as a GPU — takes about 24 months if done by humans. Floorplanning of something less complex can take several months, meaning millions of dollars in costs, as design teams are usually quite significant. Google says that AlphaChip accelerates this timeline and can create a chip layout in just a few hours. Moreover, its designs are said to be superior as they optimize power efficiency and performance. Google also demonstrated a graph showing wire length reduction across various versions of TPUs and Trillium compared to human developers."
You know the Chinese will do whatever in their power to get their hands on this technology its that big a deal.
By now, AlphaChip has been used to develop a variety of processors, including Google's TPUs and MediaTek's Dimensity 5G system-on-chips, which are widely used in various smartphones. As a result, AlphaChip is able to generalize across different types of processors. Google says it has been pre-trained on a wide range of chip blocks, which enables AlphaChip to generate increasingly efficient layouts as it practices more designs. While human experts learn, and many learn fast, the pace of learning of a machine is orders of magnitude higher.
Google says AlphaChip's success has inspired a wave of new research into using AI for different stages of chip design. This includes extending AI techniques into areas like logic synthesis, macro selection, and timing optimization, which Synopsys and Cadence offer already, albeit for a lot of money. According to Google, researchers are also exploring how AlphaChip's approach could be applied to even further stages of chip development.
This is what they dedicated to chip designing.
Extending usage of AI for chip development
This is what they dedicated to chip designing.
