Goodbye Paul DiAnno :(

So Paul dropped too.....so sad, he was only 66, but was suffering ill-health for eons. I remember waiting outside the record shop in Sydney for the new parcels full of the new goodies from the UK and USA , and they did arrive. The store owner and his son were friends of mine and they opened the parcels in front of me before anyone else got a glimpse of the goodies inside ! The first album that struck my eye had Eddie's monster face staring at me under a lampost .....the rest is metal history for me !!!
R.I.P. Paul ....you will be dearly missed but never forgotten
