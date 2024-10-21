Goodbye Paul DiAnno :(

So Paul dropped too.....so sad, he was only 66, but was suffering ill-health for eons. I remember waiting outside the record shop in Sydney for the new parcels full of the new goodies from the UK and USA , and they did arrive. The store owner and his son were friends of mine and they opened the parcels in front of me before anyone else got a glimpse of the goodies inside ! The first album that struck my eye had Eddie's monster face staring at me under a lampost :):).....the rest is metal history for me !!! :):)
R.I.P. Paul ....you will be dearly missed but never forgotten IMG_20241022_010533.jpgFB_IMG_1729535690542.jpg
 
It says so much that a guy who was replaced by Bruce Dickinson of all people--possibly the greatest metal frontman of all time, lets be honest--never had his legacy diminished by comparison. Somewhere in Time, Brave New World, Powerslave, those are my favorite albums PERIOD, across genres...but Killers is right up there. It might be #4. I don't know. But its a giant. As different as he was from Bruce, they both shared a brilliance for telling stories infused with meaning, intensity and real, palpable drama. You ask me what my favorite horror-action movie is, I might be tempted to say Killers.

And honestly, I thought his solo debut was great. Not the same kinda music, but really good for what it was. It just showed his versatility. That's awesome that he and Bruce were able to meet and leave behind any hint of a feud before he passed. There were pictures of him and Steve Harris from recent as well.

True legend. One of the guys whose music truly lit a fire under me while working out. Up the Irons!
 
