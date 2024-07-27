Good resources for beginner athletes

Hi,

I want to begin working towards becoming an athlete. Competing in Muay thai, boxing and Jiu Jitsu.

What are some good resources for beginners who have very little knowledge about training as an athlete?

I'm not interested as much in form and technique as there are many resources available for that.

Things like:
-Repositories of knowledge
-Websites
-Blogs
-Courses
-Books


I'm a blank slate when it comes to knowledge about training. Where would be a good place to start as a complete beginner?

Thanks,

Jamie
 
