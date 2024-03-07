Good football(American soccer) movies

Mr. Shickadance
Ventura
@red
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2006
- Messages
- 7,837
- Reaction score
- 6,812
So I’d say there are great movies of a lot of sport movies except American soccer movies. Ladybugs doesn’t count .
Baseball has: the natural, field of dreams, sandlot, babe, Cobb , major league, little big league, rookie of the year, money ball, 42, a league of their own, mr baseball
Hockey has: goon, goon 2 , mighty ducks 1&2 , miracle , slap shot
American football has: Brian’s song, Friday night lights, varsity blues, ace Ventura , any given Sunday , the longest yard, remember the titans, little giants , water boy, Rudy
Boxing has: raging bull, Cinderella man, all the Rocky’s, Ali , hurricane, the fighter, million dollar baby, great white hype, play it to the bone
These are all off the top of my head, I can’t think of any good American soccer movies or cricket movies, is it just me be ‘Merican and if so can you recommend a good one, or are these sports just more exciting for cinema.
I honestly believe that baseball is better in the cinema version.
And I realize I forgot basketball but there are tons there too.
So what gives?
