Good football(American soccer) movies

So I’d say there are great movies of a lot of sport movies except American soccer movies. Ladybugs doesn’t count .
Baseball has: the natural, field of dreams, sandlot, babe, Cobb , major league, little big league, rookie of the year, money ball, 42, a league of their own, mr baseball
Hockey has: goon, goon 2 , mighty ducks 1&2 , miracle , slap shot
American football has: Brian’s song, Friday night lights, varsity blues, ace Ventura , any given Sunday , the longest yard, remember the titans, little giants , water boy, Rudy
Boxing has: raging bull, Cinderella man, all the Rocky’s, Ali , hurricane, the fighter, million dollar baby, great white hype, play it to the bone

These are all off the top of my head, I can’t think of any good American soccer movies or cricket movies, is it just me be ‘Merican and if so can you recommend a good one, or are these sports just more exciting for cinema.

I honestly believe that baseball is better in the cinema version.

And I realize I forgot basketball but there are tons there too.
So what gives?
 
I just remembered ‘Bend it like Beckham’ but that’s kind of small time and is that it ladybugs and bend it? This is kind of strange to me, maybe futbol doesn’t need cinema to help it and surely it doesn’t but it still seems weird to me
 
Green Street Hooligans
Even this is more about the culture and not necessarily game associated right? I know I threw in ace Ventura as a joke but are there any moments of actual game play that matter to the plot in this movie, it’s been almost 20 years since I saw this.
 
