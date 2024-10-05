Good Dog UFC 307 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 307 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 307 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165
 
Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Carla Esparza
Ovince St Preux
Marina Rodriguez’s
 
Let’s dog like nobody’s ever dogged before.


Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Carla Esparza 155


Been listening to a lot of Pink Floyd lately, so

 
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Stephen Thompson 190
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165

QuIA8XJ.jpg
 
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
 
Julianna Pena
Jose Aldo
Roman Dolidze
Stephen Thompson
Ovince St Preux
Carla Esparza
Court Mcgee


So many dogs on this card, that even Joey Chestnut couldn't finish them all.
 
Julianna Pena 140
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Carla Esparza 155
 
