  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Good Dog UFC 309 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
62,391
Reaction score
126,260
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 309 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 309 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Stipe Miocic 500
Michael Chandler 215
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
James Llontop 600
Jonathan Martinez 120
Chris Weidman 102
Jim Miller 150
Roberto Romero 650
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Bassil Hafez 235
Eduarda Moura 122
 
Stipe Miocic 500
Michael Chandler 215
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
Jonathan Martinez 120
Chris Weidman 102
Jim Miller 150
 
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
Jonathan Martinez 120
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Bassil Hafez 235
Eduarda Moura 122


Fo2Fmc.gif
 
Michael Chandler
Chris Weedman
Jonathan Martinez
Jhonata Diniz
Ramiz Brahimaj
Bassil Hafez
Eduarda Moura
 
Michael Chandler 215
Jonathan Martinez 120
Chris Weidman 102
Jim Miller 150
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Eduarda Moura 122
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 307 Edition
2
Replies
21
Views
516
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 308 Edition
Replies
18
Views
426
v.kevin
v.kevin
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 303 Edition
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
v.kevin
v.kevin
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 306 Edition
2
Replies
22
Views
720
subtlySteve
subtlySteve
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 305 Edition
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,212
Messages
56,505,923
Members
175,255
Latest member
ph40125c

Share this page

Back
Top