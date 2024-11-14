helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 309 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 309 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Stipe Miocic 500
Michael Chandler 215
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
James Llontop 600
Jonathan Martinez 120
Chris Weidman 102
Jim Miller 150
Roberto Romero 650
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Bassil Hafez 235
Eduarda Moura 122
