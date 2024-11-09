Going from LHW to HW is different than other weight class shifts

Rationality
Other weight classes only differ by 15-20 lbs. When you go from LHW to HW you face guys who weigh in up to 60 lbs more than the LHW weigh-in limit. Weight cutting muddies everything, but it's different going up and fighting guys up to 60 lbs heavier.
Again, I know about cutting, but the only objective way to discuss this is using weight at weigh-in.
