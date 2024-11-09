Going from LHW to HW is different than other weight class shifts

orca said:

to fight a 1 eyed guy



45 lbs is 3x 15 lbs

lmfao thats already a massive weight

small bantamweight

That's not how fighting or weight loss works. The heavier you are the easier it is to burn calories. Also, heavyweights do not need to care about being all muscle, a higher percentage of their bodyweight can be fat which is quicker to gain than muscle.It is significantly more difficult for a 135 pound person to lose 10 pounds than a 265 pound person (and most heavyweights who are 265 pounds have a ton of fat). 10 pounds is a higher % of your bodyweight when you are 135 pounds (double). And again, ideally, this needs to be "all muscle" unlike a HW.170 to 185 is one of the harder jumps and GSP was already retired. There is a reason why a lot of 205-220 pound fighters have had success in HW.I mean the proof is in the pudding here...if 205 to HW was harder there would be way less successful 205ers moving up (it's the easiest divisions to be a double champion in). Meanwhile, look at what happened to TJ Dillashaw when he went to 125. Like literally pull up a picture of him, he looks like he's going to die at flyweight, and he is a