Would you be for HW and LHW being merged into one weight class?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
1,069
Reaction score
3,492
Most "Light" Heavyweights these days are guys who weigh nearly 230 lbs in the cage. UFC HW GOAT Stipe Miocic was in the 230s for his last few fights. For most of UFC history, 230 lbs was a decently sized HW.

UFC HW is possibly the weakest it has ever been because the high-level guys are choosing to cut weight instead of fighting at HW. Make it like boxing, where 201 and above is HW, set UFC's HW division to 205-265.

Even with a combined roster, it'd be smaller division than most of the lower weight classes.
 
No, that is pointless. If 205ers want to fight at 265, they can do that already.


Also, you know all that would do is force 205ers to cut down to 201. They wouldn't go to 265.
 
Cutting weight really just fucks up weight classes...

Really there should just be two...

Under and above 200lbs...

Since like almost nobody actually fights at their actual weight ..

.just do same day weigh ins and two weight classes...

Fuck all divisions...unless the UFC actually wants to do something about the weight cutting..
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Cutting weight really just fucks up weight classes...

Really there should just be two...

Under and below 200lbs...

Since like almost nobody actually fights at their actual weight ..

.just do same day weigh ins and two weight classes...

Fuck all divisions...unless the UFC actually wants to do something about the weight cutting..
It's not possible to cut all weight classes. There will always be demand for it.


If there were only two weight classes and two guys who were around 150 naturally were really good, people would want to know who would win between them. The winner would be dubbed the champion of the 150 pounders, then another 150 pounder would try to dethrone them.

Weight classes exist out of natural demand.
 
I think that was the set up early on when they stopped it being openweight
 
100% no. I am for the UFC removing weight cutting somehow and creating a new LHW division which is 225 then increasing the HW to 295.
 
They need to go by body fat. Like have some elite machine that dies all these invasive tests to get accurate body fat numbers.
 
Men's:
125 fly
135 bantam
145 feather
155 light
165 super light
175 welter
185 middle
205 light heavy
225 cruiser
226+ Heavy

Ladies:
105 Atom
115 straw
125 fly
135 bantam
No fatties!!
 
At this point, yes.

Heavyweight is terrible now.

For what it’s worth, Deontay weighed in around 212 when he was flatlining people so it’s not unthinkable.
 
Just get rid of HW altogether. Worst division in the UFC by far.
 
