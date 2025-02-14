Would you be for HW and LHW being merged into one weight class?

Söze Aldo
Most "Light" Heavyweights these days are guys who weigh nearly 230 lbs in the cage. UFC HW GOAT Stipe Miocic was in the 230s for his last few fights. For most of UFC history, 230 lbs was a decently sized HW.
UFC HW is possibly the weakest it has ever been because the high-level guys are choosing to cut weight instead of fighting at HW. Make it like boxing, where 201 and above is HW, set UFC's HW division to 205-265.
Even with a combined roster, it'd be smaller division than most of the lower weight classes.
