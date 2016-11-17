Going for the guillotine on rocked opponents

wilKO
Green, White & Gold belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2008
- Messages
- 25,429
- Reaction score
- 24
There have been a few instances where a fighter stops striking and goes for the kill with a guillotine only to fail and sometimes lose.
Nogueira vs Mir. Nogueira almost finished Mir and went for a guillotine. He was reversed and had his arm broken.
Overeem dropped Stipe and went in for the kill with a guillotine. Stipe got out and KOd Overeem (not Arlovski) a couple of minutes later.
Woodley vs Wonderboy. Woodley had Wonderboy in all sorts of trouble and went for a guillotine. Wonderboy held on and escaped to earn a draw.
Are there any other examples of this? Maybe with a different submission.
Nogueira vs Mir. Nogueira almost finished Mir and went for a guillotine. He was reversed and had his arm broken.
Overeem dropped Stipe and went in for the kill with a guillotine. Stipe got out and KOd Overeem (not Arlovski) a couple of minutes later.
Woodley vs Wonderboy. Woodley had Wonderboy in all sorts of trouble and went for a guillotine. Wonderboy held on and escaped to earn a draw.
Are there any other examples of this? Maybe with a different submission.
Last edited: