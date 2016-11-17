Going for the guillotine on rocked opponents

There have been a few instances where a fighter stops striking and goes for the kill with a guillotine only to fail and sometimes lose.



Nogueira vs Mir. Nogueira almost finished Mir and went for a guillotine. He was reversed and had his arm broken.



Overeem dropped Stipe and went in for the kill with a guillotine. Stipe got out and KOd Overeem (not Arlovski) a couple of minutes later.



Woodley vs Wonderboy. Woodley had Wonderboy in all sorts of trouble and went for a guillotine. Wonderboy held on and escaped to earn a draw.



Are there any other examples of this? Maybe with a different submission.