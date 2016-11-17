Going for the guillotine on rocked opponents

There have been a few instances where a fighter stops striking and goes for the kill with a guillotine only to fail and sometimes lose.

Nogueira vs Mir. Nogueira almost finished Mir and went for a guillotine. He was reversed and had his arm broken.

Overeem dropped Stipe and went in for the kill with a guillotine. Stipe got out and KOd Overeem (not Arlovski) a couple of minutes later.

Woodley vs Wonderboy. Woodley had Wonderboy in all sorts of trouble and went for a guillotine. Wonderboy held on and escaped to earn a draw.

Are there any other examples of this? Maybe with a different submission.
 
Thiago Alves vs Kampmann

Not a guillotine, but dumb as shit anyway
 
Not a fan of that, if is'nt perfect you give time to recover while causing no damage
 
Amateurs...

latest


07_Ortiz_Bader.jpg
 
i am confused here.
 
BASED Frank Mir went for a guillotine and got it on Kongo after he hurt him.

i_cfc.jpg


Also
2.gif


@ortizgnp
 
Glad Hendricks is no longer champ. When he had his opponents rocked, he would shove his head in between their legs.
 
that f*cking takedown......

might be one of the dumbest move in mma history.

That and Chael the 1st Silva fight.
 
Hendricks was a horrendous champ you know what I mean?
 
3 examples of fighters hurting their opponent and instead of continuing to throw punches they go for a guillotine and end up worse off for it.
 
I remember Belcher kept going for guillotines against Okami which was a stupid gameplan. Basically he kept pulling guard while going for them, Okami would escape and maintain top control to win a comfortable decision.
 
man I will never forget that fight. I don't think I've seen a dumber move to throw a clearly won fight
 
I'm sure faber has done it a shit load of times

BJ would hurt the guy and go for the rear naked a lot as well
 
If you go for it, you better be 100% at that sub. In MMA I would just keep striking.
 
At what point did Arlovski show up? Think I missed that part. Unless I was too distracted by Rogan arguing with Reem on the instant replay.

EDIT-- Damnit, never quick enough lol.
 
