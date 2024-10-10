God Of War Creator HATES NEW KRATOS

Jaffe is kind of a wild man and has had many disagreements with the direction new GOW has taken. I would say most people like this new iteration as Krato's evolution has made him more relatable and complex. I think on a personal level, most people would like to see growth in some way and keeping Krato's angry all the time would just lead to a continually one dimension character that will turn flat as the story lines will eventually run out. @Valhoven should probably move this one over to the arcade though.
 
Most, myself included, were pretty happy with Kratos is the last two.
 
Not liking the direction of it is one thing, but opposing character growth is an odd take.

This is the problem with creating something FOR someone else. Go indie or get a better deal in the future.
 
