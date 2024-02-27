That's a shame. DAZN is overpriced as hell, has a weak catalogue, and when I used it, the streaming quality and broadcasts sucked. Besides, I already pay for too much streaming between music, movies/tv, books/comics, gamepass/ps+, etc. The whole idea of paying for a streaming service that just allows me to pay for a PPV is an awful business practice and they can fuck off with that. Gonna be pirate streaming Glory cards for the foreseeable future now.



Edit: lol did not see that this was just in France and Belgium. I'll lower my pitchfork for now until they come to my neck of the woods