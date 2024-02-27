News GLORY signs with DAZN...

That's a shame. DAZN is overpriced as hell, has a weak catalogue, and when I used it, the streaming quality and broadcasts sucked. Besides, I already pay for too much streaming between music, movies/tv, books/comics, gamepass/ps+, etc. The whole idea of paying for a streaming service that just allows me to pay for a PPV is an awful business practice and they can fuck off with that. Gonna be pirate streaming Glory cards for the foreseeable future now.

Edit: lol did not see that this was just in France and Belgium. I'll lower my pitchfork for now until they come to my neck of the woods
 
Monte Moku said:
Almost everything is subscription based now, I bought an Tv last year that required you to have Amazon Prime.

Dystopia is now, all hail the rivers.
 
Just in France and Belgium.

I liked DAZN when they got King of Kings events, was veeeeery cheap in Finland. Always worked well for me too. Then they multiplied the price by 5-6x only adding PFL and think NFL (if you paid extra) and absolutely nobody here paid for it. They've dropped the price since, but their pricing seems nuts for some regions at least.
 
GLORY has officially signed a multi-year agreement with DAZN to stream all events live on the platform in France and Belgium.

“I am excited to partner with DAZN in the France & Belgium region, helping to make all GLORY events even more accessible for fans,” said Pierre Andurand, GLORY Chairman, Co-Founder, & Majority Owner. “It’s an important market for us and one in which we are fully invested in developing further in 2024 and beyond.
 
Thankfully it's just Belgium and France, otherwise I'd be saying bye to Glory because I'm not signing up for shit.

Give me PPV a la carte for a decent price and I'll continue to purchase them.
 
I thought DAZN was pretty cheap. But considering quality of fights I guess not.
 
