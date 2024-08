GLORY 94: Ștefan Lătescu vs Cem Caceres

Full Fightcard:

How to Watch:

GLORY 94 The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.

Betting Odds:

FREE Prelims:

GLORY Kickboxing is set to make a triumphant return to Belgium tonight, with GLORY 94 live from the Lotto Arena in AntwerpThis action-packed event boasts a thrilling thirteen-fight card that promises to deliver fireworks.The main event features a high-stakes clash between two of the Light-Heavyweight division’s most electrifying prospects. Romania’swill square off against Turkey’sin a fight where both fighters will be aiming for a knockout.In the co-main event, Belgium-based Albanian fightertakes on rising Enfusion star, who will be making his GLORY debut on two weeks notice.The card also features the return of international Muay Thai superstar, who is set to take on Italy’sin what promises to be a high-level showdown.Former Middleweight title-challengeris back in action, facing Enfusion Middleweight champion. Nnamadim, also known as ‘The Black Diamond’, will be making his GLORY debut in front of his hometown crowd in Antwerp.The main card also features an interesting Heavyweight showdown betweenandAdditionally, Dutch Welterweightsandwill battle it out, whiletakes onin a Light-Heavyweight clash that’s brimming with tension.In a Catchweight bout at 74.6kg,will faceafter Smaili failed to make weight for his highly-anticipated GLORY debut.The GLORY 94 preliminary card, which will be streamed for free worldwide on the GLORY YouTube channel, is headlined by ‘House of GLORY’ winneragainst French veteranThe undercard features a mix of local and international talent, all eager to leave their mark on the global stage.GLORY 94 is live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands , DAZN in France Belgium , and Bally Live & Stadium across the United States The main card begins at. Don’t miss the five-fight prelims, streaming two hours earlier for FREE worldwide on GLORY’s YouTube channel.For full global broadcast listings, please click here The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels atThe GLORY 94 main-card streams live atFans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium Bally Live app (FREE)- Netherlands: Videoland- France / Belgium: DAZN- Brazil: Combate- Japan: U-NEXT- Poland: Viaplay- Baltics: GO3- Balkans: TV Arena Sport- Romania: PRO TV- Bulgaria: BTV- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV- Rest of the World: Triller TV (PPV on sale for $10,99)Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night of Kickboxing!Enjoy the fights, Sherbro’s @BoxerMaurits from