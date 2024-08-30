PBP GLORY 94: Ștefan Lătescu vs Cem Caceres 8/31 12PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Stadium)

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
91,923
Reaction score
144,376
J1m0nmq.jpeg

GLORY 94
Antwerp, Belgium

Main Card – Stadium / Bally Live – 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
Cem Caceres vs. Ștefan Lătescu
Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa
Jay Overmeer vs. Ismail Ouzgni
Youssef Boughanem vs. Angelo Volpe
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Jente Nnamadim
Cem Aygun vs. Mory Kromah
Sofian Laïdouni vs. Nico Pereira Horta
Younes Smaili vs. James Condé

Preliminary Card – YouTube – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Anwar Ouled-Chaib vs. Cédric Tousch
Adam El Hammouchi vs. André Santos
Karim Taquet vs. Madani Rahmani
Arman Hambaryan vs. Youssef El Haji
Ismail Ayadi vs. Abdellah Oussaid

 
Last edited:
@Kowboy On Sherdog The GLORY 94 Antwerp fightcard has seen some recent changes bro.
Could you please adjust the thread title and OP accordingly? I’ll provide an update below:


Antonio Plazibat has withdrawn from his main-event fight against Levi Rigters in Croatia next month, forcing GLORY to make some quick adjustments.
Bahram Rajabzadeh has been pulled from his scheduled bout against Ștefan Lătescu this Saturday to step in for the injured Plazibat in a 5-round Heavyweight title eliminator.

As a result, Ștefan Lătescu will now headline GLORY 94 against Cem Caceres tomorrow, who’s stepping in for Bahram Rajabzadeh.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Amine will replace Caceres in the lineup, facing off against Mory Kromah.
 
1725113467885.jpeg


GLORY 94: Ștefan Lătescu vs Cem Caceres

GLORY Kickboxing is set to make a triumphant return to Belgium tonight, with GLORY 94 live from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp 🇧🇪

This action-packed event boasts a thrilling thirteen-fight card that promises to deliver fireworks.

The main event features a high-stakes clash between two of the Light-Heavyweight division’s most electrifying prospects. Romania’s Ștefan Lătescu (17-3, 8 KO) will square off against Turkey’s Cem Caceres (16-1, 13 KO) in a fight where both fighters will be aiming for a knockout.

In the co-main event, Belgium-based Albanian fighter Berjan Peposhi (29-4, 16 KO) takes on rising Enfusion star Ayoub Bourass (14-1, 4 KO), who will be making his GLORY debut on two weeks notice.

The card also features the return of international Muay Thai superstar Youssef Boughanem (188-43-8, 120 KO), who is set to take on Italy’s Angelo Volpe (38-5, 12 KO) in what promises to be a high-level showdown.

Former Middleweight title-challenger Serkan Özçağlayan (45-10, 36 KO) is back in action, facing Enfusion Middleweight champion Jente Nnamadim (21-5, 11 KO). Nnamadim, also known as ‘The Black Diamond’, will be making his GLORY debut in front of his hometown crowd in Antwerp.

The main card also features an interesting Heavyweight showdown between Sofian Laïdouni (36-3-1, 18 KO) and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (22-9, 3 KO).
Additionally, Dutch Welterweights Jay Overmeer (29-7, 15 KO) and Ismail Ouzgni (4-2, 1 KO) will battle it out, while Mory Kromah (29-2-1, 17 KO) takes on Mohamed Amine (29-8, 16 KO) in a Light-Heavyweight clash that’s brimming with tension.
In a Catchweight bout at 74.6kg, James Condé (10-1, 4 KO) will face Younes Smaili (40-3, 19 KO) after Smaili failed to make weight for his highly-anticipated GLORY debut.

The GLORY 94 preliminary card, which will be streamed for free worldwide on the GLORY YouTube channel, is headlined by ‘House of GLORY’ winner Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-1) against French veteran Cedric Tousch (31-2, 19 KO).
The undercard features a mix of local and international talent, all eager to leave their mark on the global stage.


GLORY 94 is live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France & Belgium, and Bally Live & Stadium across the United States & Canada.
The main card begins at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET | 7pm BST. Don’t miss the five-fight prelims, streaming two hours earlier for FREE worldwide on GLORY’s YouTube channel.

For full global broadcast listings, please click here.


Full Fightcard:

1725114886527.jpeg


How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels at 12pm ET | 9am PT | 6pm CET | 5pm BST.

The GLORY 94 main-card streams live at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET | 7pm BST.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 94

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV (PPV on sale for $10,99)

1725115686757.jpeg


Betting Odds:

US
1725115792860.jpeg

EU
1725115821296.jpeg


FREE Prelims:




Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night of Kickboxing! 🥊

Enjoy the fights, Sherbro’s 👊🏽

✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits from MainEventNL
 
Last edited:
The GLORY 94 Antwerp prelims are set to kick off in about 30 minutes.
For all broadcast details and essential event information, check out the posts above!

Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend this event in person as I’m currently in Lund, Sweden. Next week, I’ll start my Master’s in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the prestigious Lund University School of Economics and Management.
I’ll be away for the entire year, which means I’ll miss many live combat sports events. However, I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead, filled with new experiences and personal growth.
I’m confident it will be a rewarding adventure in many ways :)

I’ll be back in the Netherlands eventually, and will resume covering live combat sports for you guys as usual.
For now, though, I’ve got some new horizons to explore :cool:

Cheers, Sherbro’s, and warm greetings from the beautiful Sweden ! 🇸🇪

~ Maurits

1725118201826.jpeg



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
 
BoxerMaurits said:
The GLORY 94 Antwerp prelims are set to kick off in about 30 minutes.
For all broadcast details and essential event information, check out the posts above!

Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend this event in person as I’m currently in Lund, Sweden. Next week, I’ll start my Master’s in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the prestigious Lund University School of Economics and Management.
I’ll be away for the entire year, which means I’ll miss many live combat sports events. However, I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead, filled with new experiences and personal growth.
I’m confident it will be a rewarding adventure :)

I’ll be back in the Netherlands eventually, and will resume covering live combat sports for you guys as usual.
For now, though, I’ve got some new horizons to explore :cool:

Cheers, Sherbro’s, and warm greetings from the beautiful Sweden ! 🇸🇪

~ Maurits

View attachment 1060712



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...
Nice little family get together outside. Is that now?
 
Lets go! Fun fights not the biggest but still some good competitive fights. Arena is sold out so thats a good thing as well.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
The GLORY 94 Antwerp prelims are set to kick off in about 30 minutes.
For all broadcast details and essential event information, check out the posts above!

Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend this event in person as I’m currently in Lund, Sweden. Next week, I’ll start my Master’s in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the prestigious Lund University School of Economics and Management.
I’ll be away for the entire year, which means I’ll miss many live combat sports events. However, I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead, filled with new experiences and personal growth.
I’m confident it will be a rewarding adventure in many ways :)

I’ll be back in the Netherlands eventually, and will resume covering live combat sports for you guys as usual.
For now, though, I’ve got some new horizons to explore :cool:

Cheers, Sherbro’s, and warm greetings from the beautiful Sweden ! 🇸🇪

~ Maurits

View attachment 1060712



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...
Nice meal and beers!
 
BoxerMaurits said:
The GLORY 94 Antwerp prelims are set to kick off in about 30 minutes.
For all broadcast details and essential event information, check out the posts above!

Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend this event in person as I’m currently in Lund, Sweden. Next week, I’ll start my Master’s in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the prestigious Lund University School of Economics and Management.
I’ll be away for the entire year, which means I’ll miss many live combat sports events. However, I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead, filled with new experiences and personal growth.
I’m confident it will be a rewarding adventure in many ways :)

I’ll be back in the Netherlands eventually, and will resume covering live combat sports for you guys as usual.
For now, though, I’ve got some new horizons to explore :cool:

Cheers, Sherbro’s, and warm greetings from the beautiful Sweden ! 🇸🇪

~ Maurits

View attachment 1060712



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...
Breakfast/brunch looks good. Including the beverage.

Have a great day, my friend.
 
Another event without Grisham on commentary. Glory needs to find a better substitute if this keeps happening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
PBP GLORY Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. June 8 at 1PM ET/10AM PT/19:00 CET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Stadium/Bally Live)
10 11 12
Replies
229
Views
5K
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
PBP GLORY 93: Beztati vs. Semeleer Saturday 07.20.2024 at 02:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Stadium/ YouTube)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP GLORY 92: Wisse vs Bokeme, Sat. May 18 at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT/18:30 CET, PBP Thread *** Sherdog Discussion *** (Free US Stream)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP Knock Out 2024 Super Bout Blaze: Chihiro Suzuki vs. Takanori Gomi 6/23 12PM ET *** Sherdog Discussion *** (UNext)
Replies
4
Views
744
Vaio
Vaio
Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP KSW 94: Bartosiński vs. Michaliszyn 5/11 1PM ET *** Sherdog Discussion *** (KSW TV)
Replies
15
Views
1K
STAY GOLD
STAY GOLD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,347
Messages
56,116,091
Members
175,074
Latest member
Andycruz05

Share this page

Back
Top