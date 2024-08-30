GLORY 94: Ștefan Lătescu vs Cem Caceres
GLORY Kickboxing is set to make a triumphant return to Belgium tonight, with GLORY 94 live from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp
This action-packed event boasts a thrilling thirteen-fight card that promises to deliver fireworks.
The main event features a high-stakes clash between two of the Light-Heavyweight division’s most electrifying prospects. Romania’s Ștefan Lătescu (17-3, 8 KO)
will square off against Turkey’s Cem Caceres (16-1, 13 KO)
in a fight where both fighters will be aiming for a knockout.
In the co-main event, Belgium-based Albanian fighter Berjan Peposhi (29-4, 16 KO)
takes on rising Enfusion star Ayoub Bourass (14-1, 4 KO)
, who will be making his GLORY debut on two weeks notice.
The card also features the return of international Muay Thai superstar Youssef Boughanem (188-43-8, 120 KO)
, who is set to take on Italy’s Angelo Volpe (38-5, 12 KO)
in what promises to be a high-level showdown.
Former Middleweight title-challenger Serkan Özçağlayan (45-10, 36 KO)
is back in action, facing Enfusion Middleweight champion Jente Nnamadim (21-5, 11 KO)
. Nnamadim, also known as ‘The Black Diamond’, will be making his GLORY debut in front of his hometown crowd in Antwerp.
The main card also features an interesting Heavyweight showdown between Sofian Laïdouni (36-3-1, 18 KO)
and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (22-9, 3 KO)
.
Additionally, Dutch Welterweights Jay Overmeer (29-7, 15 KO)
and Ismail Ouzgni (4-2, 1 KO)
will battle it out, while Mory Kromah (29-2-1, 17 KO)
takes on Mohamed Amine (29-8, 16 KO)
in a Light-Heavyweight clash that’s brimming with tension.
In a Catchweight bout at 74.6kg, James Condé (10-1, 4 KO)
will face Younes Smaili (40-3, 19 KO)
after Smaili failed to make weight for his highly-anticipated GLORY debut.
The GLORY 94 preliminary card, which will be streamed for free worldwide on the GLORY YouTube channel, is headlined by ‘House of GLORY’ winner Anwar Ouled-Chaib (3-1)
against French veteran Cedric Tousch (31-2, 19 KO)
.
The undercard features a mix of local and international talent, all eager to leave their mark on the global stage.
GLORY 94 is live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands
, DAZN in France
& Belgium
, and Bally Live & Stadium across the United States
& Canada
.
The main card begins at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET | 7pm BST
. Don’t miss the five-fight prelims, streaming two hours earlier for FREE worldwide on GLORY’s YouTube channel.
For full global broadcast listings, please click here
.
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube
channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels
at 12pm ET | 9am PT | 6pm CET | 5pm BST
.
The GLORY 94 main-card streams live at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET | 7pm BST
.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com
- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium
/ Bally Live app
(FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV
(PPV on sale for $10,99)
Betting Odds:
US
EU
FREE Prelims:
Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night of Kickboxing!
Enjoy the fights, Sherbro’s
: @BoxerMaurits
from MainEventNL