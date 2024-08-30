Theprelims are set to kick off in about 30 minutes.For all broadcast details and essential event information, check out the posts above!Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend this event in person as I’m currently in Lund, Sweden. Next week, I’ll start my Master’s in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the prestigious Lund University School of Economics and Management.I’ll be away for the entire year, which means I’ll miss many live combat sports events. However, I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead, filled with new experiences and personal growth.I’m confident it will be a rewarding adventure in many waysI’ll be back in the Netherlands eventually, and will resume covering live combat sports for you guys as usual.For now, though, I’ve got some new horizons to exploreCheers, Sherbro’s, and warm greetings from the beautiful Sweden !~ Maurits