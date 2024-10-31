



"I though Whittaker would be able to defend the takedown, and he kinda did in the beginning, but then on that second takedown attempt I kinda don't like Rob's face when Khamzat shot again.

I don't like his face there when he just starts pushing back and he's defending, then Khamzat gets the arm and I just felt it... You know, that it's tough and I remember like *exhales*

I didn't like that. It's very hard because just like me and Moicano talked about, not a lot of fighters can play guard in the UFC. They don't know how to do the jiu-jitsu, how to do all the grips

so they give their back. If you give your back to just a wrestler, regular guy, then it's fine. But if you give it to freaking Moicano, Khamzat, Ortega, Charles - you're done, my brother.

You cannot do that, and it's easy to sit here on the couch and say that, but when you sign for a fight with somebody like that, you've gotta be ready bro!"



"Khamzat looks amazing, he got the finish and broke his whole freaking mouth with those teeth and the tounge. Everything broke, he just looks amazing. I think he tried to be more calm,

I think he tried to be "that guy" who did the work. And I think too, since a lot of people were doubting him. After my fight and Kamaru's fight, people are all destroying him online. "This guy is not this,

this guy is not that" so he's kinda like 'you know what? Let me stay more relaxed for this fight', and I think he changed so much for this fight. I like it, you know what? To be honest, now looking

at it I like how he's so calm and showed up in the way he did. He's even more dangerous now."