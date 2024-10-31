Media Gilbert Burns says doubters just made Chimaev even more dangerous

"I though Whittaker would be able to defend the takedown, and he kinda did in the beginning, but then on that second takedown attempt I kinda don't like Rob's face when Khamzat shot again.
I don't like his face there when he just starts pushing back and he's defending, then Khamzat gets the arm and I just felt it... You know, that it's tough and I remember like *exhales*
I didn't like that. It's very hard because just like me and Moicano talked about, not a lot of fighters can play guard in the UFC. They don't know how to do the jiu-jitsu, how to do all the grips
so they give their back. If you give your back to just a wrestler, regular guy, then it's fine. But if you give it to freaking Moicano, Khamzat, Ortega, Charles - you're done, my brother.
You cannot do that, and it's easy to sit here on the couch and say that, but when you sign for a fight with somebody like that, you've gotta be ready bro!"

"Khamzat looks amazing, he got the finish and broke his whole freaking mouth with those teeth and the tounge. Everything broke, he just looks amazing. I think he tried to be more calm,
I think he tried to be "that guy" who did the work. And I think too, since a lot of people were doubting him. After my fight and Kamaru's fight, people are all destroying him online. "This guy is not this,
this guy is not that" so he's kinda like 'you know what? Let me stay more relaxed for this fight', and I think he changed so much for this fight. I like it, you know what? To be honest, now looking
at it I like how he's so calm and showed up in the way he did. He's even more dangerous now."
 
Rob has this innate ability to spring back up when most guys take him down, did it with prime Jacare and many times with Romero but he just exposed his back and just doesn’t care.
 
What Burn's says here about Whittaker's face in that moment is exactly what I saw as well watching the fight. He looked overwhelmed/bewildered/whatever word fits best

 
What Burn's says here about Whittaker's face in that moment is exactly what I saw as well watching the fight. He looked overwhelmed/bewildered/whatever word fits best

“Not a lot of guys can play guard in the UFC, they just give up their back and scramble back up… and that’s okay against a wrestler but if you give up your back against a guy like me, Moicano, Khamzat, Ortega, etc… you’re done”


Absolute truth from Burns, seems like the recent wave of MMA fighters just skip an entire chapter of textbook BJJ on the ground and opt to just maximize their training on scrambles.

It’s why guys like Moicano with old school BJJ grappling look like wizards on the mat against this crop of fighters.

Burns should go mw easier competition and nobody could touch his grappling same with usmen

These guys can't even mess with khamzat up their.
 
Wonder how he feels about his brother being cut?
 
Burns knows Khamzat could've ragdolled him but didn't want that smoke from Burn's BJJ. One of the most compelling fights after Khamzat is champ would be Khamzat/Robocop.
 
Young wolf is playful so it will learn how things work. Adult wolf is calm and pragmatic, so its ready to go 100% when time is right.
 
