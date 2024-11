I have a Target giftcard in my purse from work from 4 years ago.



But if anyone ever bought me record tokens they were the best gift, my parents knew my music taste so they didn't have to but it was always a safe bet with other relatives buying for me.



I guess that's not the same now with Spotify etc.



IDK, I'm pretty good with gifts, but hate wedding and baby registry stuff. The last two weddings I went to I bought one couple a really cool archery set-up which they loved and wasn't on the list and another couple a sausage making machine being he's a bit of a kitchen wizard and she likes to eat.