I think Reyes laid out the blueprint, even more than Thiago Santos and Gus who also arguably beat Jon.
Body shots, expecting Jon to shoot when he gets in trouble with the standup
Following Jon, not letting him reset
Body attacks and uppercuts
Over the top again, stuffing multiple takedowns
Again if you're ready for the td, Jon doesn't have much, even for a non wrestler like Reyes
Will Stipe be quick enough to pull it off though? We know he'll have more power than Reyes.
Will Stipe be quick enough to pull it off though? We know he'll have more power than Reyes.