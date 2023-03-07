Media GIFS of how Dominic Reyes put it on Jones and what Stipe can learn from it

I think Reyes laid out the blueprint, even more than Thiago Santos and Gus who also arguably beat Jon.

Body shots, expecting Jon to shoot when he gets in trouble with the standup
giphy.gif


Following Jon, not letting him reset
giphy.gif


Body attacks and uppercuts
giphy.gif


Over the top again, stuffing multiple takedowns
giphy.gif


Again if you're ready for the td, Jon doesn't have much, even for a non wrestler like Reyes
giphy.gif


Will Stipe be quick enough to pull it off though? We know he'll have more power than Reyes.
 
rivera said:
Reyes was running for his life the last two rounds and lost the 2nd. Was a great fight but he didn’t do enough to win. The retarded narratives that spring up on this forum, I swear…
I don't understand how people scored the Santos fight against Jon either except out of hate. Missing haymakers for 25 minutes doesn't win a belt.
 
humdizzle said:
so you want stipe to sprint the first 3 rounds. 'hope' the judges see all 3 close rounds his way. and then just gas out and survive 4 and 5 to a decision ?
Bend NvR Break said:
The mental gymnastics Jon haters go through. Lol
Talk about mental gymnastics to say "3 close rounds" when Reyes won the 1st more obviously than Jones won 4 or 5, and when Jones fans can't get behind WHICH round Jon actually won to earn him the victory, instead hanging their hat on the UD part, as if backing a guy like fucking Joe Soliz makes you look any better.

Only Here for Attachments said:
I don't understand how people scored the Santos fight against Jon either except out of hate. Missing haymakers for 25 minutes doesn't win a belt.
Santos was a clear case of, "He looked dangerous while losing and Jon looked human, so I'm gonna overscore Santos"
Reyes on the other hand was an exercise in "how obvious can a 48-47 be and still get fucked up?"
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I don't understand how people scored the Santos fight against Jon either except out of hate. Missing haymakers for 25 minutes doesn't win a belt.
I actually think Jon was robbed of a unanimous decision in that one. Gus1 and Reyes were the only close fights of his career, lol.
 
matrixremaster said:
I think Reyes laid out the blueprint
<Lmaoo>
Reyes' blueprint: be so overpromoted that Jones underestimates you, gives you rounds, then make sure you do NOTHING in the championship rounds; then be salty you lost forever

Stipe could beat Jones, but it will not be by following anything Reyes has ever done in the octagon
 
First actual fight Jon ever had and he looked absolutely terrible.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Talk about mental gymnastics to say "3 close rounds" when Reyes won the 1st more obviously than Jones won 4 or 5, and when Jones fans can't get behind WHICH round Jon actually won to earn him the victory, instead hanging their hat on the UD part, as if backing a guy like fucking Joe Soliz makes you look any better.


Santos was a clear case of, "He looked dangerous while losing and Jon looked human, so I'm gonna overscore Santos"
Was I talking about the Reyes fight? I'm talking about the mental gymnastics Jon haters go through to attempt to promote Jon's downfall rather than just admitting he's the GOAT.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
The mental gymnastics Jon haters go through. Lol


Basically
Are the media Jones haters?

The vast majority had Reyes winning.

https://www.mmamania.com/2020/4/14/...troversial-decision-judges-scorecards-ufc-247


MEDIA SCORES
Mookie Alexander
BloodyElbow.com 48-47 Jones
Phil Murphy
ESPN 48-47 Jones
Steven Marrocco
MMAFighting.com 48-47 Jones
MMAJunkie.com 48-47 Jones
Sherdog.com 48-47 Jones
Ryan Frederick
WrestlingObserver.com 48-47 Jones
Nick Baldwin
theScore 48-47 Jones
Dayne Fox
BloodyElbow.com 47-48 Reyes
Steven Kelliher
Tapology.com 47-48 Reyes
Shaun Al-Shatti
The Athletic 47-48 Reyes
MMAMania.com 47-48 Reyes
Keith Shillan
Sherdog.com 47-48 Reyes
Rob Tatum
CombatPress.com 47-48 Reyes
Danny Segura
MMAJunkie.com 47-48 Reyes
Matthew Wells
FanSided.com 47-48 Reyes
Stephie Haynes
BloodyElbow.com 47-48 Reyes
Tim Burke
BloodyElbow.com 47-48 Reyes
Michael DeSantis
MMASucka.com 47-48 Reyes
Dominik Durniat
Polsat Sport 47-48 Reyes
MMABrasil.com.br 47-48 Reyes
John Pollock
POST Wrestling 47-48 Reyes
 
