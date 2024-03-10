Crime German Police Conducts Mass Raids Against Suspected Misogynic Hate Speech

Best to avoid telling sexist jokes while in Germany.
BERLIN (AP) — German law enforcement authorities on Thursday carried out raids across Germany against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech on the internet as part of of a coordinated push to shine the spotlight on online violence against women.

Police raided homes and interrogated 45 suspects in 11 states early Thursday. None of the suspects were detained, Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said in a statement. Another 37 suspects were already searched and interrogated in previous weeks and months.

The raids were part of a “combating misogyny on the internet” day of action, which comes one day before International’s Women’s Day.

“We are observing how online platforms are increasingly becoming the scene of hate, harassment and discrimination, also targeting especially women,” said Holger Muench, the head of Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office.
apnews.com

German police conduct raids against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online

German authorities have carried out raids across Germany against people suspected of posting misogynistic hate speech online.
SuperLuigi said:
UK cops do the same iirc. No spicy memes with no license. It will likely become the norm in all democratic nations.
"democratic nations" where face recognition will be mandatory to access a supermarket and your Twitter account will be reviewed extensively during a job interview. Also have to take the latest latest virus vaccine twice a year
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Besides it being an obviously token effort, this is such a horseshit way of wasting public funds (lol at no suspects were detained, no shit). Germany should have more respect for itself.
Yeah no one being detained looks like no one was breaking a law and this was just an intimidation tactic
 
squeezewax said:
Monitoring and censorship of the 'net. It's also happening in Britain and France.
The new internet will be very different, no more anonymity. Nice of them to protect us.
We're deep into the information age, there is an enormous amount of power in speech. Bad actors are using freedom of speech to manipulate millions of people with misinformation.

I don't think there are any easy answers or solutions. All remedies will smell authoritarian but hopefully enough people will accept that some are necessary.
 
“The authorities also flagged posts that advocated rape or sexual assault or that distributed videos of torture or killing.”

Ok, this is fine by me, but actual conducted raids for what would be free speech in the US shows how far Europe has fallen into big brother type of shit. They are even encouraging fellow citizens to turn in other citizens. Depending on what is actually posted, this is not far removed from Germans reporting the Jew neighbors to authorities.

“Excuse me, police officer, my neighbor told a misogynist joke-he needs arrested, charged, and to have his name made public to ruin his life for telling me to get in the kitchen and make him a sandwich.”
 
KOPPE said:
yes but lets vote for a rapist who told his VP to put him over the constitution
It's bad when he's a lot better choice then the democrats are putting our there.

I don't agree with everything he has done or said that's for sure.
 
