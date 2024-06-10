Cooliox said: GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...



Islam with 1 title defense in his weight class comes nowhere near those names above Click to expand...

Of course he needs way more defenses, but I dont think GSP said he was already there. He said he has the potential to be.If he beats Arman, then another top LW, then goes and gets the WW belt and defends at least once, I can see him being mentioned with those names.The other route is to stack up defenses at LW, shatter the record and make sure no one ever gets close: take out Arman, Gamrot, Charles 2, Gaethje (if he is still around), Fiziev or BSD. That would put him at 8 LW defenses. No question about it then.Both routes are hard.