  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media George St. Pierre: Islam Makhachev is "P4P Best Fighter, Already Reaching GOAT Status"

GOAT recognize GOAT

gsp.gif
 
Everyone knows Islam is P4P #1

Only Dana White, Jon Jones and his delusional followers think otherwise.
 
GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...

Islam with 1 title defense in his weight class comes nowhere near those names above
 
goatsp recognizes greatness

dana recognizes scum

so glad gsp said what he said. what a legend
 
Cooliox said:
GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...

Islam with 1 title defense in his weight class comes nowhere near those names above
Click to expand...
I know everyone descredits it cause he's from a weightclass below, but Volk was looking unstoppable when Islam beat him and P4P#1, So was Charles being p4p #3 and on a double digit win streak. Poirier was a cherry ontop. He already has 3 title defeneses and more than likely going for the WW belt.

LW and WW being historically the 2 of the toughest divisions in UFC ever. His GOAT case can be made pretty soon tbh.
 
Cooliox said:
GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...

Islam with 1 title defense in his weight class comes nowhere near those names above
Click to expand...
Of course he needs way more defenses, but I dont think GSP said he was already there. He said he has the potential to be.

If he beats Arman, then another top LW, then goes and gets the WW belt and defends at least once, I can see him being mentioned with those names.

The other route is to stack up defenses at LW, shatter the record and make sure no one ever gets close: take out Arman, Gamrot, Charles 2, Gaethje (if he is still around), Fiziev or BSD. That would put him at 8 LW defenses. No question about it then.

Both routes are hard.
 
Black9 said:
I know everyone descredits it cause he's from a weightclass below, but Volk was looking unstoppable when Islam beat him and P4P#1, So was Charles being p4p #3 and on a double digit win streak. Poirier was a cherry ontop. He already has 3 title defeneses and more than likely going for the WW belt.

LW and WW being historically the 2 of the toughest divisions in UFC ever. His GOAT case can be made pretty soon tbh.
Click to expand...
GSP had 9 title defenses. Islam has a few years until he is on that level.
 
Black9 said:
I know everyone descredits it cause he's from a weightclass below, but Volk was looking unstoppable when Islam beat him and P4P#1, So was Charles being p4p #3 and on a double digit win streak. Poirier was a cherry ontop. He already has 3 title defeneses and more than likely going for the WW belt.

LW and WW being historically the 2 of the toughest divisions in UFC ever. His GOAT case can be made pretty soon tbh.
Click to expand...
I hope he takes at least one more fight at LW before moving up. He's tied the record for most defenses with 3. I want to see him break it.
 
I agree. Islam is the best p4p fighter right now.

And to this day

YXfxQI.gif


No love lost, I see
 
Disagreed on Islam being #1 P4P atm.

Maybe 2 more defences and he's up there in the GOAT talks fighting for spot 4-5 or so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,114
Messages
55,672,979
Members
174,889
Latest member
mikey6575

Share this page

Back
Top