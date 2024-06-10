I know everyone descredits it cause he's from a weightclass below, but Volk was looking unstoppable when Islam beat him and P4P#1, So was Charles being p4p #3 and on a double digit win streak. Poirier was a cherry ontop. He already has 3 title defeneses and more than likely going for the WW belt.GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...
Islam with 1 title defense in his weight class comes nowhere near those names above
Seems Nobody except Bisping is on Dana's Side on Jon Jones huh?
Of course he needs way more defenses, but I dont think GSP said he was already there. He said he has the potential to be.GSP, Jones, Anderson, Fedor, DJ...
LW and WW being historically the 2 of the toughest divisions in UFC ever. His GOAT case can be made pretty soon tbh.
He was ducked and fought multiple future champs in a parallel universe, its just that after losing to islam they're never the same so they dont become champs like they normally shouldP4P#1? Sure.
Approaching GOAT status? Lmao. Not even close. He didn't even start fighting elite competition until about 5 fights ago.
And as far as P4P goes... a "Jon Jones sized" Prime GSP would fucking destroy Prime Jones. If GSP was 6'4", 225lbs on fight night with an 84" wingspan he could superman p̶o̶k̶e̶ punch from the red corner to the blue corner