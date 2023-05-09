Law George Santos to be charged

The last part of the CNN article shows the level of protection politicians get.

Can remain in Congress
The charges do not, from a legal standpoint, affect Santos’ status as a member of Congress. Nothing in the Constitution’s requirements for congressional office bars individuals under criminal indictment or conviction from serving, except for the 14th Amendment prohibitions for certain treasonous conduct committed after a member has taken the oath of office.

Under the formal rules for the US House of Representatives, according to a Congressional Research Service report, “an indicted Member may continue to participate in congressional proceedings and considerations.”

However, if a member is convicted of a crime that could result in a punishment of two or more years in prison, they are instructed under House rules not to participate in votes on the floor or in committee votes.
 
koquerelle said:
I think since he is just charged right now, they’re following the whole innocent till proven guilty, you know, how it’s supposed to be
 
