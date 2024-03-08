Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 19,937
- Reaction score
- 6,561
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the House Chamber again......
Former Rep. George Santos announced Thursday night that he will run for New York's 1st Congressional District, challenging a Republican who voted to expel him from Congress.
Former Rep. George Santos announced Thursday night that he will run for New York's 1st Congressional District, challenging a Republican who voted to expel him from Congress.
Former Rep. George Santos announces run for Congress
Santos, who faces 23 federal charges, will run against Rep. Nick LaLota in New York's 1st District.
www.nbcnews.com