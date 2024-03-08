Elections George Santos announces he's campaigning for re-election again

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the House Chamber again......


Former Rep. George Santos announced Thursday night that he will run for New York's 1st Congressional District, challenging a Republican who voted to expel him from Congress.




Former Rep. George Santos announces run for Congress

Santos, who faces 23 federal charges, will run against Rep. Nick LaLota in New York's 1st District.
