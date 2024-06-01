Gen Z gets a bad rap

Maybe it’s because I work in the trades but I have a metric shit ton of dudes in their late teens and early 20’s dropping resumes and trying to get on with my company. More than any age group and it’s not even close.



I hired 2 young guys, one 21 and one 23 and both are all stars tbh. They are both eager to learn and hard working. They’ve both been with me 1.5-2 years now. Also, I have 2 guys from community college who are taking pre employment electrical / industrial mechanic now with me for 1 of their 2 week work term and they impress the hell out of me too. They’ll be getting job offers assuming nothing crazy happens from now till then too because I could use a couple of apprentices.



It seems at least in my area, young men are realizing that there is a future in the trades. Curious if this is the case with you in your area. Are you finding and recruiting young people? I know it’s a small sample size but it’s promising. All I ever hear is how young people are lazy but my experience is very different albeit a small sample size. Still, my resumes are either young guys or guys in India who aren’t even in Canada, pretending to be electricians.