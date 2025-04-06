The reason why modern men struggle with basic handy skills.

I’ve heard folks argue that young men lack the basic fundamentals of fixing common items and figuring out basic shit that our fathers and grandfathers used to, but let’s be real—it’s not because they’re lounging around like sloths. Back in the day, fixing things was not as complicated. I remember in the 90s, our toaster decided to take a vacation, and I was able to fix it no problem by taking it apart. Fast forward to last week, and trying to fix our toaster was like wrestling a greased pig.

Growing up, I was my dad’s trusty sidekick in the garage, tackling car issues like a pro. But now, modern cars are more complicated than a quantum physics lecture. I don’t even bother trying to fix them anymore; I just take them to the mechanic and hope for the best.

Everything’s become so complex that even a rocket scientist would need a manual. You can’t just poke around and fix things like you used to. It’s not that young men are lazy; it’s just that fixing stuff today is like trying to catch smoke with your bare hands.
 
Not quite sure I agree with your thesis. Yeah, a lot of stuff is more complicated to fix, but if and when that happens I would move that out of the “basic handy skills”. There are plenty of basic handy skills that have pretty much never changed for decades and decades. Basic electrical work like installing a dimmer switch is no more complicated now than it was 40 years ago. The fundamentals of minor dry wall repair have not changed. Changing a tire has not changed. Etc.

I remember about 6 years ago I worked with a lawyer who was about two or three years younger than me. He was usually pretty late getting into the office, usually showing up around 9:30am or later. One day he showed up at about 8:45am. When I asked him why he was in so early he said it was because his wife had brought in some handy man to do some really minor shit, like fixing a loose towel rack and changing some light bulbs etc. He said he felt really emasculated so he needed to get the fuck out of there so he came into work almost an hour early to avoid the shame.

I mocked him mercilessly for years over that.
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
Not quite sure I agree with your thesis. Yeah, a lot of stuff is more complicated to fix, but if and when that happens I would move that out of the “basic handy skills”. There are plenty of basic handy skills that have pretty much never changed for decades and decades. Basic electrical work like installing a dimmer switch is no more complicated now than it was 40 years ago. The fundamentals of minor dry wall repair have not changed. Changing a tire has not changed. Etc.

I remember about 6 years ago I worked with a lawyer who was about two or three years younger than me. He was usually pretty late getting into the office, usually showing up around 9:30am or later. One day he showed up at about 8:45am. When I asked him why he was in so early he said it was because his wife had brought in some handy man to do some really minor shit, like fixing a loose towel rack and changing some light bulbs etc. He said he felt really emasculated so he needed to get the fuck out of there so he came into work almost an hour early to avoid the shame.

I mocked him mercilessly for years over that.
Replacing a flat tire, changing out a lightbulb and assembling furniture are basic skills that everyone, men and women, should all know how to do.
 
Bit more of an abstract issue than just complicated tech, IMO. But it does seem to be the case that fewer young men learn basic mechanical skills, and pursue careers in the trades.
 
Probably more of an opportunity cost decision than anything? That and people are inherently lazy, willing to exchange unequally for services. I mean, why interrupt your thirtieth round of whatever FPS to fix the sink?
 
Around here lots of people grow up in apartments so cant really grow up fixing shit due to insurance reasons

Second reason is services are cheap like got to change car tires? 20 bucks

Also shoving internet connection and "complicated tech into anything doesnt help (looking at you toothbrush that has online connection)

People that grow up in houses owned by parents have better handyman skills in my experience
 
Law Talkin' Guy said:
One day he showed up at about 8:45am. When I asked him why he was in so early he said it was because his wife had brought in some handy man to do some really minor shit, like fixing a loose towel rack and changing some light bulbs etc. He said he felt really emasculated so he needed to get the fuck out of there so he came into work almost an hour early to avoid the shame.
Pretty sure I've seen this movie before. Anyway did the handyman end up giving her something she could hang her towels on?
 
Use it or lose it, the only way to be good at things like that is to have enough experience doing it. A similar thing will likely happen with AI, there are certain skills that will be lost.
 
