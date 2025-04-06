The reason why modern men struggle with basic handy skills.

Not quite sure I agree with your thesis. Yeah, a lot of stuff is more complicated to fix, but if and when that happens I would move that out of the “basic handy skills”. There are plenty of basic handy skills that have pretty much never changed for decades and decades. Basic electrical work like installing a dimmer switch is no more complicated now than it was 40 years ago. The fundamentals of minor dry wall repair have not changed. Changing a tire has not changed. Etc.



I remember about 6 years ago I worked with a lawyer who was about two or three years younger than me. He was usually pretty late getting into the office, usually showing up around 9:30am or later. One day he showed up at about 8:45am. When I asked him why he was in so early he said it was because his wife had brought in some handy man to do some really minor shit, like fixing a loose towel rack and changing some light bulbs etc. He said he felt really emasculated so he needed to get the fuck out of there so he came into work almost an hour early to avoid the shame.



I mocked him mercilessly for years over that.