The reason why modern men struggle with basic handy skills.

I’ve heard folks argue that young men lack the basic fundamentals of fixing common items and figuring out basic shit that our fathers and grandfathers used to, but let’s be real—it’s not because they’re lounging around like sloths. Back in the day, fixing things was not as complicated. I remember in the 90s, our toaster decided to take a vacation, and I was able to fix it no problem by taking it apart. Fast forward to last week, and trying to fix our toaster was like wrestling a greased pig.
Growing up, I was my dad’s trusty sidekick in the garage, tackling car issues like a pro. But now, modern cars are more complicated than a quantum physics lecture. I don’t even bother trying to fix them anymore; I just take them to the mechanic and hope for the best.
Everything’s become so complex that even a rocket scientist would need a manual. You can’t just poke around and fix things like you used to. It’s not that young men are lazy; it’s just that fixing stuff today is like trying to catch smoke with your bare hands.
