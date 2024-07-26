Elections Gavin Newsome Orders Tents to be Removed

Is Gavin taking action to strengthen his chance to be VP?

  • Yes

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • No

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Doesnt matter... It wont help him at this point

    Votes: 4 44.4%
  • Total voters
    9
Looks like Gavin may have aspirations of VP as he gives the order to remove the homeless tents across the state. Given that Harris will likely already take Cali in the election would he bring anything to the table for Harris's campaign? I'm only speculating here. You guys think he is doing this to gain traction for a VP spot?

https://apnews.com/article/california-homeless-encampment-newsom-7d4478801de6e9f8a708c7c7c6ef3e5f

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies Thursday to start removing homeless encampments on state land in his boldest action yet following a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

This executive order directs state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them.” It also provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same, which applies pressure on them, though they are not legally bound to the order.

California is home to roughly one-third of the nation’s population of homeless people, a problem that has dogged Newsom since he took office. There are thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, and fill parking lots and public parks.

Under Newsom’s direction, state agencies — including state parks and the department of transportation — would be required to prioritize clearing encampments that pose safety risks, such as those along waterways. Officials should give “reasonable” advance notice to homeless people, offer to connect them to local services and help store their belongings for at least 60 days. Local cities and counties are urged to adopt similar protocols.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that said governments could not force people to leave encampments if there weren’t any shelter beds available. The case was the most significant on the problem to come before the high court in decades. Cities across the country have been wrestling with the politically complicated task of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

Newsom’s administration wrote in support of cities’ arguments that previous rulings, including one that barred San Francisco from clearing encampments, have prevented the state from solving a critical problem.

“There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday.
 
No complaints here regardless of the political expediency of it.

It’s out of control here. The loops where my work is completely lined from end to end with homeless encampments. So I’ll report back next week to see if they been properly swept away.

I don’t think Newsom can be Harris’ VP though since they’re both of California unless Harris is considered DC now
 
I'd be pissed if I was a Californian and Newsome only started doing this to become VP. Way fucking overdue.
 
It's like this shit in Paris - by shipping out the immigrants and homeless for the aesthetics of the Olympics, they're admitting that these people are a problem and an eyesore. Yet, they're moving happy to impose that problem and eyesore on the population at all other times. It's fucking disgusting - they genuinely take pleasure in making people feel unsafe and uncomfortable.
 
NIMBYs gonna NIMBY.
 
No, I don't think Newsom as VP helps Harris. A double Californian ticket only hurts in the midwest swing states.

I think he's just finally waking up to reality. And his hands were tied for a while, it was only June 28th that the supreme court ruling allowing cities to ban and fine and even jail people for sleeping outside. It was tied up in courts of removing tents being "cruel and unsual" punishment for a while.

So he took a month to get polices in place to make sure it didn't completely backfire and is now rolling it out.

 
I'd be pissed if I was a Californian and Newsome only started doing this to become VP. Way fucking overdue.
Newsom is arguably not eligible to be VP and hasn't expressed any interest in it.
 
I think he’s doing it to help Kamala overall, setting up his chances for the next ticket.

Trump can absolutely attack her on the homeless, shithole that California is, especially if the Dems are gonna tout her time as AG.
 
The President and Vice President have to be from different states according to the Twelfth ammendment.
 
