No, I don't think Newsom as VP helps Harris. A double Californian ticket only hurts in the midwest swing states.I think he's just finally waking up to reality. And his hands were tied for a while, it was only June 28th that the supreme court ruling allowing cities to ban and fine and even jail people for sleeping outside. It was tied up in courts of removing tents being "cruel and unsual" punishment for a while.So he took a month to get polices in place to make sure it didn't completely backfire and is now rolling it out.