Gatekeepers with Champion potential

It seems like once you're labeled a gatekeeper, you're stuck there, never getting out. Your ceiling is fighting the young bloods to test and see if they're ready for the next level. Winning does little for your trajectory.

In rare instances, you have fighters like Charles Olivera, who was a career middle-of-the-pack kind of guy, that miraculously explodes up to championship levels after the birth of his child and "something just clicked"

In your opinion, are there other fighters labelled as "gate keepers" that we should look out for? Fighters that are lacking that final puzzle piece for everything to click, leading them to max out and fire on all cylinders?
 
Renato Moicano was a gatekeeper for several years.
 
I always thought Matt Serra was a gatekeeper then all of a sudden he knocks the goat silly and takes his belt!
 
Chris Leban was up for a title shot b4 he ran into the easier competition from Japan
 
