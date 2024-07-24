Economy Gas Price Spike thread v3

Gas is up about 70 cents within the last week and 40 cents since Sleepin Joe announced his departure. Is this OPEC trying to milk every last penny before The Don comes in and lowers prices by 50%?

We are sitting at a cool $3.89 after hovering around $3.15 for a while. Have you noticed any changes at the gas pump?
 
We've been just under $3 for a while now. Don't think it's changed for a good bit. Last I read summer travel was lower the expected which has driven down gas prices.
 
$2.77 where I am this morning. That's what it was a couple weeks ago then it spiked after the assassination attempt. Now it's back down.
 
Andy Capp said:
Gas prices always rise in the summer due to the use of "summer gas ".
That usually starts around Memorial Day. I have a side by side that runs on E85, and unfortunately there is a big difference between the winter and summer blends of that ethanol fuel. In summer I can get away with buying E85 at the pumps, but in winter I have to buy it from a petroleum distillery in drums as it's the only way to ensure it's accurate.
 
How in the hell does "The Don" lower prices by 50%???? The last time Trump won gas prices went up steadily until covid hit.
 
Its been out of control since 2021 and I just stopped looking at it...fuck it right.
 
