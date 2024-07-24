deadshot138
Gas is up about 70 cents within the last week and 40 cents since Sleepin Joe announced his departure. Is this OPEC trying to milk every last penny before The Don comes in and lowers prices by 50%?
We are sitting at a cool $3.89 after hovering around $3.15 for a while. Have you noticed any changes at the gas pump?
