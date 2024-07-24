Andy Capp said:

https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/summer-blend-and-winter-blend-gasoline Gas prices always rise in the summer due to the use of "summer gas ". Click to expand...

That usually starts around Memorial Day. I have a side by side that runs on E85, and unfortunately there is a big difference between the winter and summer blends of that ethanol fuel. In summer I can get away with buying E85 at the pumps, but in winter I have to buy it from a petroleum distillery in drums as it's the only way to ensure it's accurate.