Gane vs Volkov is closer than you think - Round 2 in particular was a toss up

R3 was the only clear round for Volkov. you could argue round 1 could have gone for Gane, for round 2 was closer than some might think.

Volkov had the spinning back fist but Gane had significant strikes of his own and good combinations, plus he had the takedown

Here are the fight stats :

Capture d'écran 2024-12-08 105319.png

I think a draw would have been correct
 
I have 1 and 2 Gane. round 2 was close, but clear Gane with some good strikes and TD+control.
 
Rounds with no clear winner should be scored 10-10, because the fact is some rounds are too damn even or uneventful to truly give it to one fighter or the other. As it is, judges are basically implored to do a coin flip on 50/50 rounds and who knows if they're basing it on one random punch, an interpretation of control or some other insignificant thing.

If that means more draws, so be it, at least the scoring will be more accurate. And I'd rather see that than a result that a majority of people don't accept as legitimate.
 
Strikes are close but Volkov landed much much harder and hurt Gane several times.
 
