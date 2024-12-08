Gane vs Volkov is closer than you think - Round 2 in particular was a toss up

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,328
- Reaction score
- 4,537
R3 was the only clear round for Volkov. you could argue round 1 could have gone for Gane, for round 2 was closer than some might think.
Volkov had the spinning back fist but Gane had significant strikes of his own and good combinations, plus he had the takedown
Here are the fight stats :
I think a draw would have been correct
Volkov had the spinning back fist but Gane had significant strikes of his own and good combinations, plus he had the takedown
Here are the fight stats :
I think a draw would have been correct
Last edited: