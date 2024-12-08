Gane vs Volkov is closer than you think - Round 2 in particular was a toss up

Rounds with no clear winner should be scored 10-10, because the fact is some rounds are too damn even or uneventful to truly give it to one fighter or the other. As it is, judges are basically implored to do a coin flip on 50/50 rounds and who knows if they're basing it on one random punch, an interpretation of control or some other insignificant thing.



If that means more draws, so be it, at least the scoring will be more accurate. And I'd rather see that than a result that a majority of people don't accept as legitimate.