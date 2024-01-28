Gamrot is Now Completely Out of the Title Picture for a While

Gabe
I understand someone had to be but it’s just interesting considering he seemed right at the cusp before the matchmaking. Even if he dominates RDA, he will be expected to and it won’t do much to improve his ranking. Plus the BMF fight and the Arman vs. Oliveira fight being for the number one contender puts him out of a potential title fight or title eliminator for quite a while. Funny cause he was the backup for a lightweight title fight three months ago.