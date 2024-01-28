Gamrot is Now Completely Out of the Title Picture for a While

I understand someone had to be but it’s just interesting considering he seemed right at the cusp before the matchmaking. Even if he dominates RDA, he will be expected to and it won’t do much to improve his ranking. Plus the BMF fight and the Arman vs. Oliveira fight being for the number one contender puts him out of a potential title fight or title eliminator for quite a while. Funny cause he was the backup for a lightweight title fight three months ago.
 
I understand why, but it still seems weird to me that Gamrot is out by Arman is in, considering Gamrot beat Arman.
 
xhaydenx said:
I understand why, but it still seems weird to me that Gamrot is out by Arman is in, considering Gamrot beat Arman.
Eh. All things considered, Arman should be further ahead. He's won more and more convincingly since then. Hell, their fight was close and the decision could have gone either way. I guess it wouldn't be bad to run it back if Arman isn't getting the shot and Gamrot beats RDA.
 
Skarsgard said:
Eh. All things considered, Arman should be further ahead. He's won more and more convincingly since then. Hell, their fight was close and the decision could have gone either way. I guess it wouldn't be bad to run it back if Arman isn't getting the shot and Gamrot beats RDA.
Yeh, like I said, I understand why. Still just feels weird.
 
