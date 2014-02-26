FX's FARGO Discussion Thread

Update: July 14, 2015



First Trailer and Synopsis for FX's FARGO Season 2 Released

Update: March 25, 2015



Bruce Campbell to Play Ronald Reagan in FARGO Season 2

Update: January 28, 2015



BATTLESTAR GALACTICA's Michael Hogan Joins FARGO Season 2

Update: January 8, 2015



Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson and More Join FARGO Season 2

Synopsis: The all new “true crime” case of Fargo’s new chapter travels back to 1979 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Luverne, Minnesota, where a young State Police Officer “Lou Solverson” (Wilson), recently back from Vietnam, investigates a case involving a local crime gang and a major Mob syndicate. Helping him piece things together is his father-in-law, “Sheriff Hank Larsson” (Danson). The investigation will lead them to a colorful cast of characters that includes “Karl Weathers” (Nick Offerman), the town lawyer of Luverne, Minnesota. A Korean War vet, Karl is a flowery drunk blessed with the gift of gab and the eloquence of a true con artist.Three-time Emmy winner Brad Garrett will play “Joe Bulo,” the front man for the northern expansion of a Kansas City crime syndicate. The new face of corporate crime, Joe’s bringing a Walmart mentality to small town America. His number two is “Mike Milligan” (Bokeem Woodbine). Part enforcer, part detective, Mike is always smiling – but the joke is usually on you. Bulo and his crew have their sights set on the Gerhardt crime family in Fargo, currently led by matriarch “Floyd Gerhardt” (Smart).With her husband at death’s door, Floyd takes over the family business, frustrating her eldest son, “Dodd Gerhardt” (Jeffrey Donovan). An impatient hothead with a cruel streak to match his ambitions, Dodd can’t wait for both his parents to die so he can take over and expand their business from kingdom to empire. “Bear Gerhardt” (Angus Sampson) is the middle son, an intimidatingly large man who, although inarticulate, is the most decent of his clan. “Rye Gerhardt” (Kieran Culkin), the youngest of the Gerhardt clan, views himself as a big shot, but in reality he’s just a small dog who barks big. Fargo returns this September on FX.[YT]bnc3tuiXoiw[/YT]Bruce Campbell as Ronald Reagan?! Oh, you betcha. The Burn Notice vet has been cast as a pre-POTUS Reagan in Fargo‘s forthcoming second season, TVLine has learned exclusively.Taking place in the late 1970s, Season 2 — a prequel to Season 1 that stars Patrick Wilson as a younger version of Keith Carradine’s Lou Solverson — is set against “the cultural transformation that was going on at that time,” as well as Reagan’s first campaign for President of the United States, previewed FX Networks CEO John Landgraf back in January. “He’s on his first campaign [and he] makes a swing through Fargo. Some of the characters have some interactions with him. And some of his movies are also a part of the show.”It’s unclear if one of those folks interacting with Campbell’s Gipper will be former Burn Notice co-star Jeffrey Donovan, who is set to recur in Fargo‘s second season. Campbell, who recently signed on to reprise his role as Ash in Starz’ 10-episode Ash Vs. Evil Dead series, will appear in one episode.Fun fact: Campbell made an unbilled cameo in the big-screen Fargo. In the kidnappers’ cabin, he can be briefly seen on the TV.Battlestar Galactica veteran Michael Hogan is taking on an earthier role for his next project. Hogan, who played Colonel Saul Tigh on Battlestar Galactica, has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s anthology series Fargo. Hogan’s post-Battlestar work includes roles on Falling Skies, Teen Wolf, The Tomorrow People and Arctic Air.Hogan will play Otto Gerhardt, a first generation immigrant from Germany who took over his father’s small trucking business and, through a mix of brutality and sheer will, turned it into a criminal empire that spans the upper Midwest. But he recently had a stroke and is now confined to a wheelchair, his every need taken care of by Indian servants. Gerhardt has lost the ability to speak or feed himself or use the bathroom by himself. But he's too mean to die.Set in 1979, Season 2 of Fargo will focus on Lou Solverson (played by Keith Carradine in the first season, but inhabited by Patrick Wilson for the second run). The upcoming sophomore season will portray Solverson as a veteran who, four years back from Vietnam, is now a Minnesota state patrolman and devoted husband. Ted Danson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst and Breaking Bad alum Jesse Plemons have also been cast in the upcoming season.Press Release: Golden Globe nominated actor Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ted Danson, and multiple Emmy winner Jean Smart have signed on to star in the second installment of FX’s Emmy and AFI Award winning miniseries franchise Fargo, Wilson, Danson and Smart join previously announced leads Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Production on Fargo will begin in Calgary on January 19 and the 10-episode anthology miniseries is slated to premiere next fall on FX.Patrick Wilson will star as “Lou Solverson,” a clean cut Minnesota State Patrolman, four years back from Vietnam, where he served in the Navy. A humble and competent man, Lou is a devoted husband to his wife “Betsy” (yet to be cast), and father to four-year-old “Molly” (yet to be cast). Ted Danson will play “Hank Larsson,” the Sheriff of Rock County, Minnesota. An unflappable WWII vet who embodies a certain cowboy poetry, Hank is Lou’s father-in-law.Jean Smart will play “Floyd Gerhardt,” the matriarch of the Gerhardt crime family. 