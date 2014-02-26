FX's FARGO Discussion Thread

Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 84,919
- Reaction score
- 17,436
Fargo season 2 is easily the best show on TV right now. Go see it. Season 2 is pretty much standalone, so don't worry if you haven't seen season 1 yet. Just dive straight into season 2.
Update: October 12, 205
Critics' Reviews for FARGO: SEASON 2
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% Approval Rating (58 out of 58 critics like it)
Consensus: Season two of Fargo retains all the elements that made the series an award-winning hit, successfully delivering another stellar saga powered by fascinating characters, cheeky cynicism, and just a touch of the absurd.
New York Magazine - 4/5
While taking place 17 years prior, this ostensible prequel to last year’s “mini-series” feels like a leap forward in tone and texture. A lot of that can be credited to writer–executive producer Noah Hawley fine-tuning the balance of slack humor and foreboding. Fargo 2.0 is, thus far, more black than bleak comedy. It’d be hard not to wince at what’s next if it weren’t so much fun watching everyone fret in their knit sweaters, mulling the woes of wasted meat.
Daily Telegraph - 4/5
This opener didn’t immediately grab viewers by the puffy parka lapels. The opening 10 minutes meandered somewhat bafflingly, before the story sparked into action to become a pacy thrill-ride. It felt like an arthouse take on a cowboy film, with goodies and baddies being slowly drawn together for a reckoning. Last year’s debut series was an unexpected treat, going on to win a cabinet full of Emmy and Golden Globe gongs. This follow-up is already equally promising. Oh yah, you betcha.
IGN Movies - 9.5/10
Fargo: Season 2 improves upon everything that works in Season 1 to deliver a funnier, tighter and stronger new story with a great cast and fantastic crew. The series never takes itself too seriously and isn't afraid to have a little fun. The attention to the smallest details of the '70s and the midwest make the setting as much a character as any of the other players in the story. Oozing with confidence, the Season 2 premiere kicks off what is sure to be a great new year of Fargo.
Los Angeles Times - Good
To its credit, “Fargo” seems completely uninterested in trying to live up to what it accomplished in its tremendous debut season and is all the better for it. A product of the era it's set in, flush with lurid colors, split screens and footage of Jimmy Carter speeches, yet the most effective weapon in its arsenal is the way it represents the atmosphere of both the time period and the Midwest in its simple execution of the stories that drive the entire season.
Update: October 12, 205
Critics' Reviews for FARGO: SEASON 2
Rotten Tomatoes: 100% Approval Rating (58 out of 58 critics like it)
Consensus: Season two of Fargo retains all the elements that made the series an award-winning hit, successfully delivering another stellar saga powered by fascinating characters, cheeky cynicism, and just a touch of the absurd.
New York Magazine - 4/5
While taking place 17 years prior, this ostensible prequel to last year’s “mini-series” feels like a leap forward in tone and texture. A lot of that can be credited to writer–executive producer Noah Hawley fine-tuning the balance of slack humor and foreboding. Fargo 2.0 is, thus far, more black than bleak comedy. It’d be hard not to wince at what’s next if it weren’t so much fun watching everyone fret in their knit sweaters, mulling the woes of wasted meat.
Daily Telegraph - 4/5
This opener didn’t immediately grab viewers by the puffy parka lapels. The opening 10 minutes meandered somewhat bafflingly, before the story sparked into action to become a pacy thrill-ride. It felt like an arthouse take on a cowboy film, with goodies and baddies being slowly drawn together for a reckoning. Last year’s debut series was an unexpected treat, going on to win a cabinet full of Emmy and Golden Globe gongs. This follow-up is already equally promising. Oh yah, you betcha.
IGN Movies - 9.5/10
Fargo: Season 2 improves upon everything that works in Season 1 to deliver a funnier, tighter and stronger new story with a great cast and fantastic crew. The series never takes itself too seriously and isn't afraid to have a little fun. The attention to the smallest details of the '70s and the midwest make the setting as much a character as any of the other players in the story. Oozing with confidence, the Season 2 premiere kicks off what is sure to be a great new year of Fargo.
Los Angeles Times - Good
To its credit, “Fargo” seems completely uninterested in trying to live up to what it accomplished in its tremendous debut season and is all the better for it. A product of the era it's set in, flush with lurid colors, split screens and footage of Jimmy Carter speeches, yet the most effective weapon in its arsenal is the way it represents the atmosphere of both the time period and the Midwest in its simple execution of the stories that drive the entire season.