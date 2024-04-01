Brother Numsi
What the heck happened to this show?!
First season was awesome with Malvo and Lester
Second season was a masterpiece with Mike Milligan and the crime family
Third season was great too. Not as good as the second season but Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were standouts
Season 4 and Season 5 were very disappointing.
Both seasons had their moments but Season 4 was just a plain mess with that storyline
Season 5 was a little better but is it me or is every male character an abusive brute, dumb, or just a complete effeminate wuss?
What the heck happened?!
