Television Last Two Seasons of Fargo

What the heck happened to this show?!

First season was awesome with Malvo and Lester

Second season was a masterpiece with Mike Milligan and the crime family

Third season was great too. Not as good as the second season but Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were standouts

Season 4 and Season 5 were very disappointing.

Both seasons had their moments but Season 4 was just a plain mess with that storyline

Season 5 was a little better but is it me or is every male character an abusive brute, dumb, or just a complete effeminate wuss?

What the heck happened?!
 
I liked season 5. Not up to the same standard as the first 3 seasons, but better than anything else that was on
 
woke and broke stereotypes
I hate the term ‘woke’ now but it did feel that way throughout the show particularly Season 5. Season 4 didn’t feel woke mostly because it took place in the 1950s so of course racism was going to be a major theme with a black cast. Pretty unavoidable

But Season 5 was pretty ‘woke’ at times. The show had done such a great job of balancing race and gender themes without getting too preachy

Mike Milligan was such a phenomenally written character because Bokeem Woodbine’s complexion wasn’t the main focus to the story. Writer's need to take note on how to write a black character because Milligan was just that damn good
 
Didn’t watch season 4, but season 5 was a nothing but anti conservative garbage. It was so over the top that I won’t ever watch the show again. And you’re right, @Brother Numsi , Mike Milligan is probably the best character the show ever had.
 
