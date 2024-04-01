I hate the term ‘woke’ now but it did feel that way throughout the show particularly Season 5. Season 4 didn’t feel woke mostly because it took place in the 1950s so of course racism was going to be a major theme with a black cast. Pretty unavoidableBut Season 5 was pretty ‘woke’ at times. The show had done such a great job of balancing race and gender themes without getting too preachyMike Milligan was such a phenomenally written character because Bokeem Woodbine’s complexion wasn’t the main focus to the story. Writer's need to take note on how to write a black character because Milligan was just that damn good