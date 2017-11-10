Fusion C6/C7....will I be able to train BJJ again?

Aastra said:

I already consulted two doctors in reallife....even my "family doctor" recommends the operation altough i know he is a guy that does recommend an operation only when surely needed.Artificial disc was discussed but one doctors said that these things are to unsure in the long term. especially when my body does not take it too well, then i could have some serious problems as it is not so easy to just change the artificial disc again. well, i don`t know if that is true. @esteven : you are absolutely right! on the other hand, it would keep me motivated to do the best rehab i can, when i know that there`s a chance to do a martial art i love again (bjj or boxing). i`m aware that there is always a possibility that i have to quit and turn to golf Click to expand...

I spent a year researching this and will tell you that non surgeons really don't know much about surgury, even if they are a "doctor". Furthermore, surgeons really only know about the type of surgery they specialize in. By far there have been more Fusions performed and there comparatively there aren't many surgeons who do artificial disks. This surgeon that discouraged you from getting one likely has never seen a patient that has gotten one. UFC fighter Rick Story got 2 levels and he went on to win 2 fights. Braulio Estima got one and went on to win ADCC. Being that you live outside the US, you might qualify for the M1 which is the best artificial disk available(not approved in the US yet). Do your research before you get the surgury and look for actual incidents of it getting dislodged when performed by experienced and reputable surgeons. Either way, don't wait too long to get it because of the nerve damage.