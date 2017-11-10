Fusion C6/C7....will I be able to train BJJ again?

Aastra
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2017
- Messages
- 16
- Reaction score
- 0
Hi there!
This is my first post! I am sorry for my english, as I am not a native speaker.
I am 36years old. 2 months ago I hurt my neck badly during rolling. The first week I had so much pain, I cried at times. After that, the pain became lesser but did never really disappear. Today, I still have to take painkillers and I lost some muscle strengh in my triceps and my chest. Also my index finger is numb.
Long story short: 2 doctors (cervical specialists) recommended surgery (fusion) as soon as possible, because things didn`t change after more than 2 months and they are concerned that my muscel atrophy will be permanent.
So i decided to do the surgery.
Will my BJJ days be over?
Is here anybody who also had fusion of the cervical discs (especially c6/c7)? What helped to come back to BJJ?
What about boxing, is that possible with a fused neck?
