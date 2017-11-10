Fusion C6/C7....will I be able to train BJJ again?

Hi there!

This is my first post! I am sorry for my english, as I am not a native speaker.
I am 36years old. 2 months ago I hurt my neck badly during rolling. The first week I had so much pain, I cried at times. After that, the pain became lesser but did never really disappear. Today, I still have to take painkillers and I lost some muscle strengh in my triceps and my chest. Also my index finger is numb.
Long story short: 2 doctors (cervical specialists) recommended surgery (fusion) as soon as possible, because things didn`t change after more than 2 months and they are concerned that my muscel atrophy will be permanent.
So i decided to do the surgery.

Will my BJJ days be over?
Is here anybody who also had fusion of the cervical discs (especially c6/c7)? What helped to come back to BJJ?
What about boxing, is that possible with a fused neck?
 
I trained with a guy who had a cervical fusion after a motorcycle accident and he was fine. A black belt too. But if you hurt your spine that badly in normal training you may have a weak neck, so listening to your doctors is a must.
 
Don't get a Fusion. Get an artificial disc.In the long run a Fusion will pretty much guarantee that you have to get another Fusion at a later date. Because you live outside the US, you are a candidate for the M1 Disk which is the same one that Braulio Estima got. Your BJJ career shouldn't be over but get the surgery ASAP before your nerve damage gets worse.
 
Get a second opinion before fusion surgery.

And not a sherdog opinion, a real doctor one.
 
dimmyfinster said:
Get a second opinion before fusion surgery.

And not a sherdog opinion, a real doctor one.
This is exactly right but OP says he already got two expert opinions.

So they probably know what they are talking about. Otherwise I’d advise waiting longer to see if it improves without surgery, but if two RL doctors are advising it, that overrules Interwebz advice.
 
Try not to look too far ahead prematurely. There's a lot that can't be precisely predicted, so it probably won't help your piece of mind to try. It sucks setting yourself up for either unnecessary anxiety now, or disappointment later. I've seen other people get back to their full previous training regimen, and a much smaller number who have had to call it quits. Even the best doctors can only guess at where you'll fall on that spectrum. See how things shake out as you recover; that'll give you something more reliable to estimate from.

You're going to be better off after the surgery than you are right now, so things are likely only going to improve from here. Hope you come back better, stronger, faster!
 
I already consulted two doctors in reallife....even my "family doctor" recommends the operation altough i know he is a guy that does recommend an operation only when surely needed.
Artificial disc was discussed but one doctors said that these things are to unsure in the long term. especially when my body does not take it too well, then i could have some serious problems as it is not so easy to just change the artificial disc again. well, i don`t know if that is true.

@esteven: you are absolutely right! on the other hand, it would keep me motivated to do the best rehab i can, when i know that there`s a chance to do a martial art i love again (bjj or boxing). i`m aware that there is always a possibility that i have to quit and turn to golf ;)
 
Try to find(google) doctors who do the actual artificial disc surgery.
Long story short, I was facing a hip replacement and a sports osteopath said it was my only option. I'd researched hip resurfacing and because he didn't do the procedure said it wasn't done much. I walked out on him, fuck you very much! Got home spent a few hours on the computer, found a local surgeon who does it, ta da!

Going in for my 4 month checkup on Wednesday and will be able to return to full activities by April!

As quick as you can find a surgeon that actually does the procedure you want!
 
Aastra said:
I already consulted two doctors in reallife....even my "family doctor" recommends the operation altough i know he is a guy that does recommend an operation only when surely needed.
Artificial disc was discussed but one doctors said that these things are to unsure in the long term. especially when my body does not take it too well, then i could have some serious problems as it is not so easy to just change the artificial disc again. well, i don`t know if that is true.

@esteven: you are absolutely right! on the other hand, it would keep me motivated to do the best rehab i can, when i know that there`s a chance to do a martial art i love again (bjj or boxing). i`m aware that there is always a possibility that i have to quit and turn to golf ;)
I spent a year researching this and will tell you that non surgeons really don't know much about surgury, even if they are a "doctor". Furthermore, surgeons really only know about the type of surgery they specialize in. By far there have been more Fusions performed and there comparatively there aren't many surgeons who do artificial disks. This surgeon that discouraged you from getting one likely has never seen a patient that has gotten one. UFC fighter Rick Story got 2 levels and he went on to win 2 fights. Braulio Estima got one and went on to win ADCC. Being that you live outside the US, you might qualify for the M1 which is the best artificial disk available(not approved in the US yet). Do your research before you get the surgury and look for actual incidents of it getting dislodged when performed by experienced and reputable surgeons. Either way, don't wait too long to get it because of the nerve damage.
 
Aastra said:
I already consulted two doctors in reallife....even my "family doctor" recommends the operation altough i know he is a guy that does recommend an operation only when surely needed.
Artificial disc was discussed but one doctors said that these things are to unsure in the long term. especially when my body does not take it too well, then i could have some serious problems as it is not so easy to just change the artificial disc again. well, i don`t know if that is true.

@esteven: you are absolutely right! on the other hand, it would keep me motivated to do the best rehab i can, when i know that there`s a chance to do a martial art i love again (bjj or boxing). i`m aware that there is always a possibility that i have to quit and turn to golf ;)
Golf . . . Let's hope its doesn't come to that! ;)
 
JustTheTip said:
I spent a year researching this and will tell you that non surgeons really don't know much about surgury, even if they are a "doctor". Furthermore, surgeons really only know about the type of surgery they specialize in. By far there have been more Fusions performed and there comparatively there aren't many surgeons who do artificial disks. This surgeon that discouraged you from getting one likely has never seen a patient that has gotten one. UFC fighter Rick Story got 2 levels and he went on to win 2 fights. Braulio Estima got one and went on to win ADCC. Being that you live outside the US, you might qualify for the M1 which is the best artificial disk available(not approved in the US yet). Do your research before you get the surgury and look for actual incidents of it getting dislodged when performed by experienced and reputable surgeons. Either way, don't wait too long to get it because of the nerve damage.
What he says X1000!

The old quack" Sports Med" guy I saw said I'd never do Judo again and my only options were cortisone and full hip replacement!

Thank god I walked out on him and did my research independently! Makes me sick to think about if I'd trusted that fossil!
 
Thx guys for your replies.
First, i hurt my neck ( c6/c7) so i'm talking about a fusion on this level.
I also did some research about artificial discs for the neck. I found a study that comes to the conclusion that after 5 years the 2 methods ( fusion vs artificial ) both treatment groups have the same level of pain/no pain/benefit. The one plus for artficials are that the patients recovered quicker from the surgery and could do quicker daily activities again. One big minus however is the lack of longterm expierience with artificial discs.

Hmmm i hoped there were some jiujitseros whi would say "had fusion in the neck, no probs to train again"....but that is maybe just me daydreaming....;P
 


Phillipe nover had surgery and was able to continue MMA at the highest level. At the rate im going, I may need spinal fusion in a couple years also. But before going into that, I would look to regenerative medicine (prolotherapy, prp, stem cells).
 
^ That is what myself, Rick Story(UFC fighter) and Braulio Estima(ADCC champ) got.
 
I have had two lumbar fusions 2010 and 2015. I am also almost 54, train 6x a week and just won no gi pans. Get the surgery, build back up. You will be able to train again once the fusion is complete.
 
3 days after my fusion! Neck is feeling weird but i think that is normal. I am still in the hospital, tomorrow my doctor will take a look at the x-ray pictures to make sure everything is in place. If so, my rehab will begin :)

I will use this thread to write down my thoughts and story back to a normal life...maybe even back to jitsu.
 
Aastra said:
3 days after my fusion! Neck is feeling weird but i think that is normal. I am still in the hospital, tomorrow my doctor will take a look at the x-ray pictures to make sure everything is in place. If so, my rehab will begin :)

I will use this thread to write down my thoughts and story back to a normal life...maybe even back to jitsu.
GL mate! Have a fine recovery!
 
