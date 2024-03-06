Arm Barbarian
Jul 17, 2013
40,835
28,217
Damn, The Predator is actually becoming pretty solid with his trash talk.
But he was spitting facts here.
Fury started chiming in from the audience, and Francis straight up told him to be careful because the boxing rules are the only thing that save him and keep him alive in an actual fight if they throw down.
He did the Thanos finger snap saying that's how easy he annihilates fury in an actual fight. Lol