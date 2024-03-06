Media Fury attempts to crash Ngannou / Joshua presser, gets absolutely wrecked verbally by Francis

Damn, The Predator is actually becoming pretty solid with his trash talk.

But he was spitting facts here.

Fury started chiming in from the audience, and Francis straight up told him to be careful because the boxing rules are the only thing that save him and keep him alive in an actual fight if they throw down.

He did the Thanos finger snap saying that's how easy he annihilates fury in an actual fight. Lol
 
Yup, Fury got verbally put in his place
Here it is with Furys nervous reactions as well knowing Ngannou speaks truth



The thing is Fury bullies people with his size in boxing and is also an arrogant loudmouth, so seeing him get brought down to size and made to look and feel like an adolescent shouting at his teacher is just funny.

"I'm gonna wipe the ring with your ass again"
 
Lmao, I don't consider that an either... as Fury isn't an MMA fighter. You can say Ngannou isn't a boxer, but he still boxes - most of his fighting in MMA... is boxing, that's why that comparison doesn't work when people say 'oh how about the other way around!' as if it's a fair comparison.

But regardless of that Ngannou is a G and beat up Fury.

'I beat you every day, twice on soonday' >>>
 
Francis would end Fury inside a minute or 2 in MMA. Hell, Tyson cheated and still IMO didn't beat Francis in Boxing
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
Lmao, I don't consider that an either... as Fury isn't an MMA fighter. You can say Ngannou isn't a boxer, but he still boxes - most of his fighting in MMA... is boxing, that's why that comparison doesn't work when people say 'oh how about the other way around!' as if it's a fair comparison.

But regardless of that Ngannou is a G and beat up Fury.
Click to expand...

Francis mostly uses boxing in a sport where other fighters can grapple, kick, clinch etc.

Francis is a very capable wrestler. He might as well be Gable Steveson in the wrestling in comparison to Fury.
 
Silly argument. You chose to compete in boxing so you stick with the rules. Go fight Jon Goat Jones or Tom Aspinall if you want to use the argument.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi ethers Francis in football rules.
 
TS posts like a kid who needs Ritalin. Calm down. Put this in the boxing sub, lol.
 
Fury's lucky it wasn't in the cage, otherwise he would taken the Hammer Fist from Hell after he dropped

8iaypl.gif
 
Fengxian said:
Silly argument. You chose to compete in boxing so you stick with the rules. Go fight Jon Goat Jones or Tom Aspinall if you want to use the argument.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi ethers Francis in football rules.
Click to expand...

This is fighting tho..... not pussy footy. Francis gets a red card for murking both those manlets at the same time LMAO

1709772874540.png
 
ExitLUPin said:
This is fighting tho..... not pussy footy. Francis gets a red card for murking both those manlets at the same time LMAO

View attachment 1033142
Click to expand...
No disrespect TS, you're one of my favorite poster here but Francis argument is dumb.

Might as well say some mafia guy with guns and friends murk Francis and all his teammate. This is gang wars not combat sports.
 
Arm Barbarian said:


Damn, The Predator is actually becoming pretty solid with his trash talk.

But he was spitting facts here.

Fury started chiming in from the audience, and Francis straight up told him to be careful because the boxing rules are the only thing that save him and keep him alive in an actual fight if they throw down.

He did the Thanos finger snap saying that's how easy he annihilates fury in an actual fight. Lol
Click to expand...

htmboxing pointing agree hit the mat hes right you know GIF
 
