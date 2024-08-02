Fudge Expedia

I'm on vacation with my sister and her family, and got an email stating that my flight home was canceled. (Additional information, I was supposed to fly out last Friday, had a scheduling conflict, and just bought a one-way for Saturday to go with my previous round-trip return flight) I called them, and they stated that because I missed the first flight, all other associated flights were canceled because it was a "non-flexible" booking, and missing a flight is considered "altering/changing" a booking which is against policy. Now I am looking at $600 to get home.
 
Yeah, that fine print is a bitch. I flew ghetto airlines (Frontier) because it was so cheap to Florida. $59 flight. By the time you pay for bags and choose your seat its the same price as any other airlines. But now you have to sit near people that think wearing shower caps and wearing fluffy slippers with jacked out toes smelling like corn chips sticking out are appropriate travel attire.
 
