Fudge Expedia

I'm on vacation with my sister and her family, and got an email stating that my flight home was canceled. (Additional information, I was supposed to fly out last Friday, had a scheduling conflict, and just bought a one-way for Saturday to go with my previous round-trip return flight) I called them, and they stated that because I missed the first flight, all other associated flights were canceled because it was a "non-flexible" booking, and missing a flight is considered "altering/changing" a booking which is against policy. Now I am looking at $600 to get home.