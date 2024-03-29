From car crash to sub-5-minute mile log.

5 weeks removed from a T-bone car accident caused by a distracted red-light runner. Week 4 (last week) got the MRI done which showed 5 bulging disc in my back. 3 lower cervical and 2 lower lumbar. Due to the physical intensity of my full-time job I've been out of work so living in the gym. My current routine is swim in the morning, rehab/treatment mid-day, and then light jogging in the evening.



Being in the gym so much recently has motivated me to attempt to break the 5-minute mile by the end of this year. I have only broken 5 minutes once about 12 years ago when I was early college age. Never did track but I have competed in both MMA/Kickboxing and have worked in the health and wellness field the last 15 years, so I haven't had a stretch of being out of shape. For the last 15 years I've probably averaged 10 miles a week (mostly via sprints) and weights 3x a week.



Going to try to get a baseline mile done on the track sometime in April and then go from there.



I will also be grinding good quarter mile and half mile times to help condition for the mile so I would also like to break 60 seconds for the 400m and 2:30 for the half mile all by the end of the Summer. This will also help this log be a little more interesting because I'll be updating my quarter mile and half mile splits along with my mile time.



I hope you guys enjoy this log and I look forward to getting back to 100% health.