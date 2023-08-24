Koala
Kevin Jousset, French WW fighting in the Australian circuit, is signed to the UFC according to his team, City Kick Boxing (Adesanya, Kai Kara France, hooker)
He's 30 years old, 8-2 (lost to Giacomo Della Maddalena and Kaleb Rideout), current WW and MW champion at HEX
He's likely to fight in Sydney in September or Abu Dhabi in October
Main wins vs Campbell and Fogagnolo, regional Australian fighters
He was a high-level judoka in France before joining CKB
