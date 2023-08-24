News French WW Kevin Jousset signed to the UFC

Kevin Jousset, French WW fighting in the Australian circuit, is signed to the UFC according to his team, City Kick Boxing (Adesanya, Kai Kara France, hooker)
He's 30 years old, 8-2 (lost to Giacomo Della Maddalena and Kaleb Rideout), current WW and MW champion at HEX
He's likely to fight in Sydney in September or Abu Dhabi in October

Main wins vs Campbell and Fogagnolo, regional Australian fighters
He was a high-level judoka in France before joining CKB


 
does-it-matter-lydia-martin.gif


200w.gif
 
Not at all. There was Samy Schiavo, Mickael Lebout and Thibault Gouti out just from the top of my head. Pretty sure there were others too

Edit: Benoît Saint-Denis and Tom Duquesnoy too how could I forget
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Lets sign a French Welterweight. Lets not get Lazy King or Baki, lets get this fucking guy.

Fucks sake.
Click to expand...

I think no one from Fernan Lopez's team is getting signed anymore. They had a conflict with Ali Abdelaziz and since then the UFC seems to have iced them
 
Knowing UFC, instead of putting him on the upcoming Sydney card or a future Paris card, they'll put him on the Apex the week before or a Montana card the week after.
 
