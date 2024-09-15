Freddy, Leatherface or the Terminator for Halloween this year? Help me choose, bros!

KnightTemplar
Green Goblin Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2009
- Messages
- 56,778
- Reaction score
- 40,239
I love to dress up for Halloween. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the 40th anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street.
The Terminator was also released 40 years ago this year, so the T-800 is a third possible option.
Both Leatherface and Freddy Kruger are Slasher icons, and I want to dress up as one of them for this Halloween. I'm just having a lot of trouble deciding which one.
So what say you, my Dogs? Leatherface, Freddy or The Terminator. Who takes the Title?
The Terminator was also released 40 years ago this year, so the T-800 is a third possible option.
Both Leatherface and Freddy Kruger are Slasher icons, and I want to dress up as one of them for this Halloween. I'm just having a lot of trouble deciding which one.
So what say you, my Dogs? Leatherface, Freddy or The Terminator. Who takes the Title?
Last edited: