Freddy, Leatherface or the Terminator for Halloween this year? Help me choose, bros!

Which costume should I wear this Halloween?

  • Leatherface

    Votes: 7 38.9%

  • Freddy Krueger

    Votes: 5 27.8%

  • T-800 Terminator

    Votes: 6 33.3%
I love to dress up for Halloween. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the 40th anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The Terminator was also released 40 years ago this year, so the T-800 is a third possible option.

Both Leatherface and Freddy Kruger are Slasher icons, and I want to dress up as one of them for this Halloween. I'm just having a lot of trouble deciding which one.

So what say you, my Dogs? Leatherface, Freddy or The Terminator. Who takes the Title?
 
Last edited:
Nathan LaMontagne said:
After thinking some more about it.

Are you pretty quick with one liners and jokes?
If so Freddy.

If not
Leather face would scare more children. And you just have to make sounds.
Good point. I went as Michael Myers last year, and it was easy just letting the Mask and boiler suit do the work.

I wanted to carry a replica carving knife as well, but my manager wouldn't allow it,

Her, "You can't take a replica knife on to the shop floor!"

Me, "Hey, I'm a Method Actor - you're lucky it's a FAKE knife!"
 
Of all the slashers Leatherface is the one that has the coolest look. My favorite is Michael but a good leatherface costume makes people feel uneasy and take a step back , especially the ones that have a noisy chainsaw, I guess we all have the doubt the guy is not using a prop and maybe a accident could happen .

 
And don't tell me it does not fit the theme as this costume IS the theme...

s-l1200.jpg

[/quote]
 
Terminator. Just imagine, little kids knocking on your foor for candy, and then:
-Trick or treat!
- (with a heavy Austrian accent) Fuck you, asshole !
 
KnightTemplar said:
If you're using a real chainsaw, Leatherface. If not, Freddy. Your Freddy shirt could be reused for an ugly sweater Christmas party.
 
