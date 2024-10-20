Francis went to boxing, returns to MMA

Darthpublican
And in his return showed the most versatile he has ever looked in his whole career. Seriously, that was a grappler who attacked and knew what he was trying to do. He even defended a beautiful triangle sub attempt which I know we have never seen Francis anywhere close to that situation before, against a BJJ black belt, and then with one opening and a couple shots just ends the whole fight

There are two ways to interpret this, and either way Francis looked good but

He either purposely wanted to show his MMA game in this fight because he’s a Heavyweight Champion fighter and although lost in Boxing badly, still showed his ability to be a complete fighter and that ko loss won’t hold him back. It just felt different not like old Francis who just ran forward and knocked dudes out
The other way to interpret that is he purposely fought with that heavy grappling style (just one takedown lol) but for him that’s different, and he did it in order to not risk taking much damage, or because he was concerned with how his chin could react. Either way a defensively minded fighter is good for them. I just hope his chin isn’t cracked. I’m happy for him.
 
