Coming from a combined 70 pro Muay Thai/K1 fights, Samuel "Sammon Decker" Bark decided to try out MMA three years ago.



Switching full time and making his pro debut in October 2021, he's already gone through 12 MMA fights. For orgs like Cage Warriors, OKTAGON and UAE Warriors.



He has previously said that his loss to Losene Keita was an eye-opener, so he changed tactics completely and developed a new style of striking where he doesn't

have to feel too uncomfortable with the threat of TD's, and also put most of his focus on wrestling in this last year of training. After beating a talented boxer and winning

the UAE Warriors belt since then, he now hopes to show off his experience as a striker for the UFC:



