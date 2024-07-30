Media Former WBC world champ in MT begs Dana for a chance (after almost 3 years in MMA)

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,709
Reaction score
6,875
Coming from a combined 70 pro Muay Thai/K1 fights, Samuel "Sammon Decker" Bark decided to try out MMA three years ago.

Switching full time and making his pro debut in October 2021, he's already gone through 12 MMA fights. For orgs like Cage Warriors, OKTAGON and UAE Warriors.

He has previously said that his loss to Losene Keita was an eye-opener, so he changed tactics completely and developed a new style of striking where he doesn't
have to feel too uncomfortable with the threat of TD's, and also put most of his focus on wrestling in this last year of training. After beating a talented boxer and winning
the UAE Warriors belt since then, he now hopes to show off his experience as a striker for the UFC:

 
I know what his nickname means before anyone bothers. Its just kinda stupid.
 
Its like some guy named Brandon calling themselves Branderlei Silva
 
dana-white-post-ufc-246-1.jpg

Pinky is going to pay him a cool 15K <{nope}>
 
Sign him up for the Contender series.
 
Already has multiple split decisions and has been KO’d in the regional circuit.

Seems destined to go 1-2 in the UFC and then get unceremoniously cut.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,975
Messages
55,946,210
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top