Conor admits something his stans still dont, "1000% Max became way better after losing to me. He actually became an all time great after."

When we talk about Conor's resume and how lacking it is compared to the all time greats his stans always bring up Max win. When in reality it was a prospect VS prospect fight in retrospect maybe highest level one ever in MMA. But both raw, unranked and both had big injuries in the fight.

Conor was also FAR closer to his prime than Max was. Max was 21yo, just lost to Bermudez, went to a split with Leonard Garcia of all people who he arguably lost to (LMAO when Leonard is a Mt Rushmore robber) and had 9 career fights. Was fighting pro 3 years. Conor was 25yo, had 15 fights and was already double champ in Cage Warriors. No contest.

Conor recognizes Max was nowhere close to his prime when they fought and got way better after their fight. Time for his stans to accept this reality too and recognize beating 2013 Max isn't a great win.
 
Ilia mocking Conor's wins while desperately trying to imitate Conor is a lesson in lacking self awareness

0tqginvciyic1.jpg
 
Conor doesn't really have that many impressive wins, most overrated fighter ever

highschool max
depleted Dustin who finished him twice after
13 second fluke against a much smaller Aldo and Eddie was also a short armed midget
1-1 with freaking Nate Diaz

his whole existence is based off very few wins and no defences
 
Admit?
This is a classic “I changed his bum life post”. Just no cuss words.
 
Only topuria has no charisma and his trashtalk makes him look like a trash human. He can copy conors tattoes all he wants, not going to help him get new fans
 
