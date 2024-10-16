Conor admits something his stans still dont, "1000% Max became way better after losing to me. He actually became an all time great after."





When we talk about Conor's resume and how lacking it is compared to the all time greats his stans always bring up Max win. When in reality it was a prospect VS prospect fight in retrospect maybe highest level one ever in MMA. But both raw, unranked and both had big injuries in the fight.



Conor was also FAR closer to his prime than Max was. Max was 21yo, just lost to Bermudez, went to a split with Leonard Garcia of all people who he arguably lost to (LMAO when Leonard is a Mt Rushmore robber) and had 9 career fights. Was fighting pro 3 years. Conor was 25yo, had 15 fights and was already double champ in Cage Warriors. No contest.



Conor recognizes Max was nowhere close to his prime when they fought and got way better after their fight. Time for his stans to accept this reality too and recognize beating 2013 Max isn't a great win.