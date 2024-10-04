International Former Singapore minister sentenced to a year in prison for receiving illegal gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A former Singaporean Cabinet minister was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of receiving illegal gifts, in a rare criminal case involving a minister in the Asian financial hub.

Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran had pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice and four of accepting gifts from people with whom he had official business. He was the first minister to be charged and imprisoned in nearly half a century.

Justice Vincent Hoong, in his ruling, said holders of high office “must be expected to avoid any perception that they are susceptible to influence by pecuniary benefits.”

“I am of the view that it is appropriate to impose a sentence in excess of both parties’ positions,” Hoong said as he handed down a total of 12 months imprisonment for the five charges. The defense had asked for no more than eight weeks in prison, while the prosecution had pushed for six to seven months imprisonment.

The court approved Iswaran’s request to delay the start of his sentence to Monday, Channel News Asia reported. He remains out on bail for now. It is unclear if he will appeal the sentence.

Iswaran was initially charged with 35 counts, but prosecutors proceeded with only five, while reducing two counts of corruption to receiving illegal gifts. Prosecutors said they will apply for the remaining 30 charges to be taken into consideration for sentencing. No reasons were given for the move.

Iswaran received gifts worth over 74,000 Singapore dollars ($57,000) from Ong Beng Seng, a Singapore-based Malaysian property tycoon, and businessperson Lum Kok Seng. The gifts included tickets to Singapore’s Formula 1 race, wine and whisky and a luxury Brompton bike. Ong owns the right to the local F1 race, and Iswaran was chair of and later adviser to the Grand Prix’s steering committee.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said it will decide whether to charge Ong and Lum after the case against Iswaran has been resolved.

Singapore ’s ministers are among the world’s best paid. Although the amount involved in Iswaran’s case appeared to be relatively minor, his indictment is an embarrassment to the ruling People’s Action Party, which prides itself on a clean image. Singapore was ranked among the world’s top five least-corrupt nations, according to Transparency International’s corruption perception index.

The last Cabinet minister charged with graft was Wee Toon Boon, who was found guilty in 1975 and jailed for accepting gifts in exchange for helping a businessperson. Another Cabinet minister was investigated for graft in 1986, but died before charges were filed.

Iswaran had resigned just before he was charged. His trial comes just over four months after Singapore installed new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after Lee Hsien Loong stepped down after 20 years.

https://apnews.com/article/singapore-minister-corruption-trial-bcb189eeb86be52d8a30f8c17e625edb
 
This is surprising.

Singapore is famous for being punishment happy. I'd have thought there would be a few politicians locked up. And 1 year isn't some outrageous length either.
 
Singapore isn't a democracy, it's an electoral autocracy with one-party rule going back decades and no free press. Why would you expect oversight or transparency? Singapore is a lot less corrupt in other ways, but a lot of its reputation for anti-corruption comes down to it being a blackhole of information and reporting, where we're supposed to just assume that the ruling party is on the up and up.
 
maxresdefault.jpg


hq720.jpg


I grew up in Singapore in the 90s, and I've somewhat followed Singapore politics. I still have faith in the Singapore being a relatively uncorrupt country. The politicians there are paid a very high salary (something like half a million to a million) to attract top talent and avoid corruption. The fact that this guy's own party prosecuted him is a sign that the PAP is still big on anti-corruption. I could be wrong though. The PAP aka benevolent dictatorship has been around for 60 years so the structure may have decayed
 
I agree to a certain extent, but my understanding is Lee Kuan Yew set up a system so that politicians are well paid in addition to being incredibly strict, so the incentives just aren’t there to be corrupt.

Edit: A Singaporean replied, and they are even better paid than I thought.
 
Hard to tell looking in, but the fact that the judge warned that he was seeking a penalty greater than either the defence or prosecution asked for suggests that the Protection may have had the kid gloves on.
 
I think Singapore is comparatively uncorrupt, but that's largely because of the way they've built the system to serve the interests of their technocrats.
For instance it's not exactly corruption when the ruling party can just sue any political opposition into the ground for defamation with a very low standard of proof because of the legislation they've written. It's also a jailable offence to insult a "public servant".
Then there's their censorship of books which criticise their way of doing things. Including censoring books about them censoring books. Or magazines for that matter. They banned the sale of Wired after they published William Gibson's article about Singapore, Disneyland With The Death Penalty.
Likewise, economic micromanagement and investment through Temasek and GIC with legislative requirements for direct government oversight (including the sovereign wealth funds involvement in corporate oversight) aren't corruption as such.
 
