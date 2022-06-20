For those who joined the military, would you recommend others to join as well?

For those who joined the military, would you recommend others to join as well?

For those who have enlisted is it worthwhile to join? Or would you recommend not to join?

It varies drastically from person to person.
I went into the Marines in 2005. There was probably 10%(my estimate) who should have never been pushed in by recruiters, but they have a quota. Anyway those recruits should have never been there. They were not mentally equipped for the stress. One guy could hardly read or write. Pretty sad actually.

I was lucky in my enlistment as an Airwinger (POG). I enjoyed my time, even with my gripes. Got the GI Bill after my 5 years, went to college and finished with no debt. The Marine Corps instilled certain values into me that I use daily. I knew I wasn't ready for college at 18 and the Marines gave me a job and direction. So that when I went to college I buckled down and graduated with honors. I know that wouldn't have happend when I was 18.

TLDR- research what you might be getting into, don't blindly trust recruiters. And the grass is always greener when you are in or out. I do miss my unit and the comradery.
 
Sunnyvale TP said:
It varies drastically from person to person.
I went into the Marines in 2005. There was probably 10%(my estimate) who should have never been pushed in by recruiters, but they have a quota. Anyway those recruits should have never been there. They were not mentally equipped for the stress. One guy could hardly read or write. Pretty sad actually.

I was lucky in my enlistment as an Airwinger (POG). I enjoyed my time, even with my gripes. Got the GI Bill after my 5 years, went to college and finished with no debt. The Marine Corps instilled certain values into me that I use daily. I knew I wasn't ready for college at 18 and the Marines gave me a job and direction. So that when I went to college I buckled down and graduated with honors. I know that wouldn't have happend when I was 18.

TLDR- research what you might be getting into, don't blindly trust recruiters. And the grass is always greener when you are in or out. I do miss my unit and the comradery.
Thank you for sharing your experience. That's awesome that you excelled in it and matured as a person from that experience.
 
MXZT said:
Thank you for sharing your experience. That's awesome that you excelled in it and matured as a person from that experience.
I did thankfully, not everyone comes out with the same feeling though. Some people just are not cut out for the stress or what is expected of a person in the military. Some of that is on them, and some on recruiters who tell tall tales about the military.
Not everyone is GI Joe super soldier. My recruiter was honest with me. Some other branches recruiters were full of shit. I am glad I picked up on that and made my choice of branch and MOS.
 
My brother was loved it did 20 years as a nuke in a sub and retired at like 39 then got a sweet Defense contractor job in sales makes like 100K a month now. Dudes ballin. His business degree was free as well thanks to Gi Bill. Personally I've always been too much a free spirit so couldnt do it but it's a fantastic opportunity for some.
 
12ga. said:
My brother was loved it did 20 years as a nuke in a sub and retired at like 39 then got a sweet Defense contractor job in sales makes like 100K a month now. Dudes ballin. His business degree was free as well thanks to Gi Bill. Personally I've always been too much a free spirit so couldnt do it but it's a fantastic opportunity for some.
100k a month? That's insane, wow.
 
MXZT said:
100k a month? That's insane, wow.
Yep Almost more than I made per year in a month.

He's director of sales now and 54 so has like 30 guys under him now but they all make 200ish. Having that retired vet status got him in the door.

Check out navy nuke program it's highly accelerated. Like you'll be E4 in boot camp, E5 after A school. He retired at 39 as master chief , highest enlisted rank. Just need calc before you test.
 
MXZT said:
For those who have enlisted is it worthwhile to join? Or would you recommend not to join?
Are you planning to join? Ask these guys:
@Strychnine - U.S. Air Force (retired)
@Mike Hagger - U.S. Army (near retirement)
@My Spot - U.S. Marines
@heavyarms21 - U.S. Marines
...and a few others I left out.

I was U.S. Army for 20 years (1988 - 2008). Retired. Enlisted/Officer. Infantry/Civil Affairs. Two deployments.
I truly enjoyed my time in and all my assignments. Took the good with the bad.
Folks are right, it is not for everyone and some folks (unfortunately) have a lousy experience from their time in.
Talk to the 4 guys listed above. Each did something different and walked away with a different perspective.
I would highly recommend 1 short enlistment out of high school in any branch and Military Occupational Specialty (MOS).
Do it for the love, not the money.

* I believe currently 2 years is the shortest amount of time a new enlistee can sign up for Active Duty, however, there is a catch. You actually have an 8 year commitment, but you can perform this commitment as an Active Duty member, a Reservist, or Individual Ready Reservist (IRR).
 
San Marino said:
Are you planning to join? Ask these guys:
@Strychnine - U.S. Air Force (retired)
@Mike Hagger - U.S. Army (near retirement)
@My Spot - U.S. Marines
@heavyarms21 - U.S. Marines
...and a few others I left out.

I was U.S. Army for 20 years (1988 - 2008). Retired. Enlisted/Officer. Infantry/Civil Affairs. Two deployments.
I truly enjoyed my time in and all my assignments. Took the good with the bad.
Folks are right, it is not for everyone and some folks (unfortunately) have a lousy experience from their time in.
Talk to the 4 guys listed above. Each did something different and walked away with a different perspective.
I would highly recommend 1 short enlistment out of high school in any branch and Military Occupational Specialty (MOS).
Do it for the love, not the money.

* I believe currently 2 years is the shortest amount of time a new enlistee can sign up for Active Duty, however, there is a catch. You actually have an 8 year commitment, but you can perform this commitment as an Active Duty member, a Reservist, or Individual Ready Reservist (IRR).

I would go Army, but the Navy seems ok if you like ships and water.
Haha no women's on subs though....at least back when my bro was in...who knows WTF they doing these days. I don't feel as safe as I used to as an American Taxpayer:p
 
12ga. said:
Haha no women's on subs though....at least back when my bro was in...who knows WTF they doing these days. I don't feel as safe as I used to as an American Taxpayer:p
They have female sailors on US submarines now - Navy.
They have female soldiers in Infantry units - Army/Marines.
I think both are a horrible idea. This was not the case when I was in.
I think women are fine in many areas. I worked with some very professional female soldiers.
A submarine, Infantry unit, or Special Operations Units is not a place for women. Period.
My friend agrees:
 
12ga. said:
My brother was loved it did 20 years as a nuke in a sub and retired at like 39 then got a sweet Defense contractor job in sales makes like 100K a month now. Dudes ballin. His business degree was free as well thanks to Gi Bill. Personally I've always been too much a free spirit so couldnt do it but it's a fantastic opportunity for some.
Would have been fairly simple to get a good Defense Contract Job being a Sub Guy since he probably has a TS Clearance or higher. Did he stay enlisted or did he change over and get commissioned ?
 
To be fair to the ladies.
All female airborne jump, 82nd Airborne Division - U.S. Army, with all female Air Force flight crew.
 
I actually enlisted last year in the Airforce as an ADG (Airfield Defence) passed everything including the medical until they decided the fact that I had potentially had a kidney stone years before would be a massive risk and rejected me. Telling me I'd likely get in if I appealed it but by then I had lost interest in them.
 
MXZT said:
For those who have enlisted is it worthwhile to join? Or would you recommend not to join?

640px-thumbnail.jpg
I'm on the Fence on this one. Still in , about to hit 20 making good Money with a couple of good options available to me immediately when I'm done with my service. However it's not for everyone. There are a lot of swallow your pride moments working for people that have no business leading Marines into dangerous spots. Ultimately though the biggest selling point for me is the connections I've made with guys and gals that start off as complete strangers but once you go through bullshit with each other and are achieve success or heartbreak within your units , you've got people you can trust for life.
 
