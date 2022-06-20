For those who joined the military, would you recommend others to join as well?

It varies drastically from person to person.

I went into the Marines in 2005. There was probably 10%(my estimate) who should have never been pushed in by recruiters, but they have a quota. Anyway those recruits should have never been there. They were not mentally equipped for the stress. One guy could hardly read or write. Pretty sad actually.



I was lucky in my enlistment as an Airwinger (POG). I enjoyed my time, even with my gripes. Got the GI Bill after my 5 years, went to college and finished with no debt. The Marine Corps instilled certain values into me that I use daily. I knew I wasn't ready for college at 18 and the Marines gave me a job and direction. So that when I went to college I buckled down and graduated with honors. I know that wouldn't have happend when I was 18.



TLDR- research what you might be getting into, don't blindly trust recruiters. And the grass is always greener when you are in or out. I do miss my unit and the comradery.