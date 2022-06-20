For those who joined the military, would you recommend others to join as well?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
For those who have enlisted is it worthwhile to join? Or would you recommend not to join?
It varies drastically from person to person.
I went into the Marines in 2005. There was probably 10%(my estimate) who should have never been pushed in by recruiters, but they have a quota. Anyway those recruits should have never been there. They were not mentally equipped for the stress. One guy could hardly read or write. Pretty sad actually.
I was lucky in my enlistment as an Airwinger (POG). I enjoyed my time, even with my gripes. Got the GI Bill after my 5 years, went to college and finished with no debt. The Marine Corps instilled certain values into me that I use daily. I knew I wasn't ready for college at 18 and the Marines gave me a job and direction. So that when I went to college I buckled down and graduated with honors. I know that wouldn't have happend when I was 18.
TLDR- research what you might be getting into, don't blindly trust recruiters. And the grass is always greener when you are in or out. I do miss my unit and the comradery.
I did thankfully, not everyone comes out with the same feeling though. Some people just are not cut out for the stress or what is expected of a person in the military. Some of that is on them, and some on recruiters who tell tall tales about the military.Thank you for sharing your experience. That's awesome that you excelled in it and matured as a person from that experience.
My brother was loved it did 20 years as a nuke in a sub and retired at like 39 then got a sweet Defense contractor job in sales makes like 100K a month now. Dudes ballin. His business degree was free as well thanks to Gi Bill. Personally I've always been too much a free spirit so couldnt do it but it's a fantastic opportunity for some.
fuck ya, wish I could earn a week of wages like that.
Are you planning to join? Ask these guys:
@Strychnine - U.S. Air Force (retired)
@Mike Hagger - U.S. Army (near retirement)
@My Spot - U.S. Marines
@heavyarms21 - U.S. Marines
...and a few others I left out.
I was U.S. Army for 20 years (1988 - 2008). Retired. Enlisted/Officer. Infantry/Civil Affairs. Two deployments.
I truly enjoyed my time in and all my assignments. Took the good with the bad.
Folks are right, it is not for everyone and some folks (unfortunately) have a lousy experience from their time in.
Talk to the 4 guys listed above. Each did something different and walked away with a different perspective.
I would highly recommend 1 short enlistment out of high school in any branch and Military Occupational Specialty (MOS).
Do it for the love, not the money.
* I believe currently 2 years is the shortest amount of time a new enlistee can sign up for Active Duty, however, there is a catch. You actually have an 8 year commitment, but you can perform this commitment as an Active Duty member, a Reservist, or Individual Ready Reservist (IRR).
I would go Army, but the Navy seems ok if you like ships and water.
They have female sailors on US submarines now - Navy.
My brother was loved it did 20 years as a nuke in a sub and retired at like 39 then got a sweet Defense contractor job in sales makes like 100K a month now. Dudes ballin. His business degree was free as well thanks to Gi Bill. Personally I've always been too much a free spirit so couldnt do it but it's a fantastic opportunity for some.
In the UK you sign up for 22 years to feel them.With the benefits us military has hell yea
