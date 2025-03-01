Sherdog Scavengers to the hunt I command thee!

toasty
@purple
Grainger Engineering Library at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. 1301 W. Springfield Ave. The library is open to the public
Item is on the 3rd floor, east side on the top shelf behind the book is Quantum Electronics, Paris 1963 conference, volume one number 537.1 I'd recommend you also read volume two as well.
That is unless someone else checks the book out and finds it first. I believe this book hasn't been checked out since the early 1970's but I'd move fast if you want to find the prize and join Toasty's army.
