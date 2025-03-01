  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Sherdog Scavengers to the hunt I command thee!

Grainger Engineering Library at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. 1301 W. Springfield Ave. The library is open to the public

Item is on the 3rd floor, east side on the top shelf behind the book is Quantum Electronics, Paris 1963 conference, volume one number 537.1 I'd recommend you also read volume two as well.

That is unless someone else checks the book out and finds it first. I believe this book hasn't been checked out since the early 1970's but I'd move fast if you want to find the prize and join Toasty's army.

quantam electronics.png
 
Blandnuts said:
So, don't burn this book?
Click to expand...
never burn a book you fool..NEVER!

Edit- Unless you're like freezing to death in the jungles of iceland and you need to burn it to stay alive and roast your whale blubber and the book was written by anne coulter,,,,,then ok yah burn away
 
Natural Order said:
Reading is for pussies.
Click to expand...
Don't worry NO I won't tell anyone you secretly collect eggcorns with me.
And scavenger hunting is for real sherdog studly scavengers, so get to scavenging.

There will be a second item placed in a different location soon.
 
