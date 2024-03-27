For those that train at home, would video analysis by a coach be helpful?

I've done this for my clients and friends a few times, I'm just wondering if this is something people would be interested. Just to be honest, I'm running a business idea by you guys as it is the Forum that has the most people interested in this.

When I'm working the bag or shadow boxing I always film it and then self critique, it's great to spot little flaws and habits you're not aware of.

Would people want this?
 
The only people I have ever found that could successfully run this business model, our ones with over 100,000 followers on social media. no matter how good you are, how well you know your stuff, the accolades, you or your fighters have achieved some good looking kid in a backwards hat on the Venice boardwalk is going to sell 10 times as many subscriptions as you ever will.
 
