I don’t want to be that guy but....

LoadedZeus

LoadedZeus

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 24, 2016
Messages
2,022
Reaction score
1,415
That Holloway vs Gaethje fight was complete bs. This is coming from someone who loves both fighters, they true BMFs and legends of the sport already. I do think Holloway is still a bit too small for 155 and that fight didn't change much imo, somebody has to say it, with people going around calling it the greatest knock out of all time, sorry but no.

The fight was over at end of first round. Was watching with a few friends also and what happened in last second of that round literally ended that fight right there to be honest, we all knew it. Gaethjes nose was broken from an super unlucky collision. Last second of the round, Holloway threw that spinning back kick to body, and at same time he was throwing kick, gaethje was going for takedown and Holloways kick ended up colliding with gaethjes nose straight on full force. It was super unlucky, bad mistake from Gaethje sure, but super lucky for Holloway to be honest. Its not as if he threw a head kick that broke his nose intentionally, he literally threw a back kick that gaethje ended up running straight into, and boom broken nose.

Broken nose in a fight is probably the worst thing that can happen. Aside from obvious pain, you can't breathe through your nose anymore, all breathing through mouth, and you can imagine how that would be in high intensity fight, where cardio and breathing is everything.

It just sucks that we didn't get to see a proper fight, Gaethje was in survival mode just looking for big shots rest of fight, while Holloway just pot shotting him at distance running around, I think its crazy that Holloway couldn't even finish him after first round, he only finished him because he baited him into a 5 second brawl where all odds in his favour to be honest, Gaethje had no choice either and obviously he got knocked out. Hes warrior for sticking it through all the way.

That wasn't a BMF fight and worst part is because of that one moment and broken nose, Gaethje got screwed and hes not getting near title anymore either. After watching a handicapped Gaethje fight Holloway like that, I think 9 times out of 10, Gaethje gonna whoop his ass to be honest, I still love Max but hes a 145er, Poirier second fight showed it as well. If anything, Holloway truly blessed and he got lucky he didn't take more of a beating against guy like Gaethje, and just enough of it being called greatest knockout too, somebody gotta call out these things, no offense to nobody. Both BMFs still for sure, but damn, Gaethje got screwed.
 
That back kick and eye pokes didn't matter even before that Max was piecing him up. Gaethje is just a bar room brawler.
 
linvillegorge said:
Yeah, Gaethje shattering his nose definitely had a big impact on the fight but Max threw a kick and it landed. That's fighting.
Click to expand...

You're right but its not as if Holloway threw kick to face that landed. He threw body kick that ended up landing straight to nose through circumstances. A bit of luck there no?
 
He couldn't even finish him! Except for when he finished him! Fight was trash!
 
I mean I see your point, it would have been interesting to see the fight without the RD1 broke nose....but Max did land that kick several times, and Justin kept ducking into it. Wasn't like a total fluke shot.
 
LoadedZeus said:
You're right but its not as if Holloway threw kick to face that landed. He threw body kick that ended up landing straight to nose through circumstances. A bit of luck there no?
Click to expand...
No. It doesnt matter where it lands. He threw it to inflict damage.
 
I mean Max was throwing that kick every time Justin ducked down, this is something he does often in his fights so Max probably anticipated it.
I don't really think that was luck, Max seem to have prepared a few ways to punish Justin for dipping his head with that kick and his uppercut which worked pretty well.
 
TR1 said:
I mean I see your point, it would have been interesting to see the fight without the RD1 broke nose....but Max did land that kick several times, and Justin kept ducking into it. Wasn't like a total fluke shot.
Click to expand...


But that kick was first time he threw it in fight. After that round, he threw a lot more, maybe he thought similar success but it worked nice either way, that kick is beauty. But still, damn.
 
I'm sure having a broken nose can make it very hard to breathe, but honestly before that kick Holloway looked way too fast for him. Holloway looked too fast and skill levels above from the first seconds..

Saying "Gaethje got screwed'' is ridiculous lol... he lost to a better fighter. Gaethje is 8-5 in UFC lol and even some of his wins he was close to losing and out on his feet. Holloway is much more proven and a long time champion and has a much better record. He is too fast and accurate for Gaethje, who is sloppy. Gaethje is a fun fighter to watch and he is exciting, but we have to be real he can be sloppy. Holloway is the better skilled fighter and very sharp and accurate
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Was Holloway vs Gaethje really the Fight of the Night ?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
486
pātrēärkē
pātrēärkē
taugrim
That fight further cemented Holloway's legacy
Replies
7
Views
153
MUSTANG!
MUSTANG!
Hazuki Ryo
Dustin Poirier is (almost) everything you want in a fighter
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
I
If Gaethje didn’t break his nose
2 3
Replies
58
Views
782
Pancake Sprawl
Pancake Sprawl
big franklin
What's next for Max Holloway? (it is what it is)
2
Replies
29
Views
940
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,369
Messages
55,416,210
Members
174,763
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top