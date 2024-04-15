I don’t want to be that guy but....

That Holloway vs Gaethje fight was complete bs. This is coming from someone who loves both fighters, they true BMFs and legends of the sport already. I do think Holloway is still a bit too small for 155 and that fight didn't change much imo, somebody has to say it, with people going around calling it the greatest knock out of all time, sorry but no.



The fight was over at end of first round. Was watching with a few friends also and what happened in last second of that round literally ended that fight right there to be honest, we all knew it. Gaethjes nose was broken from an super unlucky collision. Last second of the round, Holloway threw that spinning back kick to body, and at same time he was throwing kick, gaethje was going for takedown and Holloways kick ended up colliding with gaethjes nose straight on full force. It was super unlucky, bad mistake from Gaethje sure, but super lucky for Holloway to be honest. Its not as if he threw a head kick that broke his nose intentionally, he literally threw a back kick that gaethje ended up running straight into, and boom broken nose.



Broken nose in a fight is probably the worst thing that can happen. Aside from obvious pain, you can't breathe through your nose anymore, all breathing through mouth, and you can imagine how that would be in high intensity fight, where cardio and breathing is everything.



It just sucks that we didn't get to see a proper fight, Gaethje was in survival mode just looking for big shots rest of fight, while Holloway just pot shotting him at distance running around, I think its crazy that Holloway couldn't even finish him after first round, he only finished him because he baited him into a 5 second brawl where all odds in his favour to be honest, Gaethje had no choice either and obviously he got knocked out. Hes warrior for sticking it through all the way.



That wasn't a BMF fight and worst part is because of that one moment and broken nose, Gaethje got screwed and hes not getting near title anymore either. After watching a handicapped Gaethje fight Holloway like that, I think 9 times out of 10, Gaethje gonna whoop his ass to be honest, I still love Max but hes a 145er, Poirier second fight showed it as well. If anything, Holloway truly blessed and he got lucky he didn't take more of a beating against guy like Gaethje, and just enough of it being called greatest knockout too, somebody gotta call out these things, no offense to nobody. Both BMFs still for sure, but damn, Gaethje got screwed.