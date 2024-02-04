Media For those that missed it, the Superlek vs Takeru ONE 165 fight is free on youtube

Takeru is such a fantastic boxing-led kickboxer but his style was nullified by Superlek's perfect planning.

That low kick threatened so much that the jab was 90% of all he needed to take Takeru to the cleaners.

Takeru has 100% fighting spirit.

I was ultra impressed with Superlek's adjustment into the knee, to avoid fouls.

The only chance Takeru could ever have would be to up the pace even higher and walk through more to keep a greater punch volume. Easier said than done though.
 
I was doom scrolling at 3am the night of the fight and caught it right as it started, it was absolutely riveting. One of the best pairings in the sport and your analysis is spot on.
 
Yeah was a great fight. Both Takeru are incredibly skilled and tough.
If it was anybody else I think Superlek would of stopped them with beating he put on Takeru.
Also there are very few fighters who wouldn't of gone down to that bodyshot Takeru landed and follow up.
 
Superlek broke Rodtangs hand/forearm and Takeru's leg back to back. What a insane kicker. Takeru almost had him in the 3rd but the leg kicks/being shop worn most likely took away his gas.
 
Not just that but also incredible toughness not to go down to those body shots after the liver kick or even head shots (while protecting his liver). I don't think the leg kicks mattered too much when Takeru was unloading on Superlek against the ropes, sure you can't press too much on your leg, but that wouldn't take away too much.
 
By the way, Superlek's message to Takeru "I'm no stepping stone":
 
Superlek put on one of the most disciplined performances you'll ever watch. He couldn't miss with his jab and low kick. The step in knees were just beautiful. This performance belongs in a museum.
 
Superlek was great but the most surprising thing of the fight was Takeru hurting Superlek two times with his kicks. They both did their best and were near to finish their opponent. This may become an iconic fight, and I am not so sure about Rodtang vs Takeru being better than this.
 
