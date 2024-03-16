Food for bulking

Previous posts are great in that it is exactly that simple, I will expand on it a bit though.



How bad do you really want it? If you are willing to do the work you will gain weight. Everyone can gain weight guaranteed if they track calories correctly and get a surplus over maintenance. If you are not gaining or losing then by definition you are eating at maintenance level. But make no mistake it can be a lot of work. Many a high level bodybuilder will tell you that eating is the hardest part of getting huge, it's a grind. Are you willing to endure?



Find out how many calories you are getting, people are very often way off of what they estimate, both those trying to lose as well as gain weight. At least track it meticulously for a week every 3 or 4 months so you have a reference point.



Food wise? If the priority is gaining weight then let's set aside some commonly brought up points for now - "you don't need supps, whole foods are the way to go", "no processed foods" "only consume "healthy" fats". While all that stuff is arguably true it may not fit in this situation.



Once you know your maintenance calories set a target for gaining, try something like 500 cal more than maintenance to start. You can adjust latter if not gaining fast enough or getting too fat.

Make you hit a decent protein target everyday 200 or more grams. 200 is about 800 calories.

Now fill the rest of your calorie target with carbs and fats.



Fats have more than double the calories that Protein or Carbs have, exploit that.

Sure, eat as healthy as possible within your goals, luckily there are plenty of "good" fats available. Oils- lots are about 120 cal per TBSP. Olive oil and Avocado oil for example. Soak your pizza or salad in them or use them when cooking or just chug it down. I do agree with folks who say to stay away from vegetable/cooking oils if you can.

Whole eggs.

Nuts are very calorie dense and super easy to carry and consume all day.

Mass Gainer drinks can easily be put together to give you 800 calories in one drink.



I know you said you have most of this covered, all I've really added to the convo is the emphasis on fats and how if you put out the effort to track well success is guaranteed