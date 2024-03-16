Food for bulking

DoctorTaco
5’10 and floating between 145-150lbs. Physically active job and I’m lifting 3x a week, running 3 miles 2x a week. I’m struggling to gain and keep weight on. My lifts are going up, and I’m shredded like a god damn Greek statue but I’m still about 10-15lbs lighter than I want to be.
I eat everything. All the time. Burgers, pizza, eggs, toast, rice, steak, mass building protein shakes, I’m trying my best to dirty bulk and nothing sticks to my ribs.
I don’t know how many calories I’m consuming but it’s got to be north of 3k a day (the shakes alone are 1440). Does anyone have any recommendations on things I could be eating or meal prepping to become thick, solid and tight?
