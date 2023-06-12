Fleas' Amateur MMA Journey Thread

This is where I keep updates and posts written about my journey through the world of Amateur MMA. If I'm good enough I'll consider turning pro, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.

At 23 years old I know the clock is ticking and time is running out, but I'm still gonna give it my all!

My schedule right now looks like running and hill sprints in the morning, alongside with some basic gymnastics workout. before a BJJ Open Mat session at 12PM for 2 hours.
Then I go and do MMA at around 7PM for an hour to two or so, before finishing off with another hour of advanced BJJ.
I'm still a beginner at grappling, but I've always wanted to do it so I should progress quickly with BJJ.

General Notes
220 Pounds 12/09/23

MMA Notes
Record 0/0/0

BJJ Notes
White Belt 0 Stripes (01/08/2023)
Submitted Blue Belt (27/08/2023)
Submitted Purple Belt (11/09/2023)
Submitted Brown Belt (11/09/2023)

Weightlifting Notes
1RM
Front Squat (Sandbag) 100lbs 01/08/2023
Bench 148lbs 27/08/2023
Deadlift 225lbs (Sandbag) 20/10/23
 
1:30 hours of BJJ open Mat session this morning, another hour or two of MMA practice and weightlifting tonight
 
Another 2 hours of training yesterday, one in the morning and one at night.
My bodys is feeling slow, so I'll make up for the two session tonight instead of one in the morning.
 
2 hours of BJJ training today, along with 1.2KM worth of running.
You know that feeling when you think you're game but your body still feels tired?
That's what I feel like today at the Dojo.
 
The right side of my back has been in pain these past few days, so I've just went and watched at my local dojo instead.
 
11/10000
Haven't much else to write, I keep getting tapped out in BJJ but I remain persistent even though it happens 25 times in a row.
I trained for over 11 hours a week, what is it that people say? 10000 hours until mastery?

I'm trying to do the math here - assuming someone started BJJ/MMA as a kid at 10 and trained for 10 years 8 hours a week:
52 x 8 x 10: 4160
Adding another 2000 hours of tournaments, strength and conditioning and time needed as an older person to grasp concepts, I need 6160 hours of practice to reach their level.
Assuming I Practiced MMA/BJJ for 3 hours each day, that could be reach in 2053 days, which is just 5.62 in years. I'd be 28 then.
 
18/10000
Anoher 7 hours over Friday and the weekend, keep doing a lot of running and sprinting.
 
23.5/10000
5 hours by Wednesday, but my back is sore, red and sensitive.
Gosh darn it
 
38/10000
Another 3 hours between BJJ and rolling and hill sprints, LETS FUCKING GO!
 
42/10000
Another 4 hours over the weekend between hill sprints, rolling and sledgehammer workouts!
My body is aching at the moment, but I need to keep resting to get better.
I'm going aim for 20 hour work weeks by the end of July
 
48/10000
5 hours of BJJ + 1 Hour worth of cardio.
I'm gonna try and aim for 15 hours next weekend, I've pretty much been cut short for time with my personal life and pain from my right arm nagging at me.
 
54/10000
Passed the 50 hour milestone, holy fuck I am loving this
I've made my own sandbags to build strength instead of buying expensive dumbbells, 150lb squats here we come!
 
59.5/10000
Getting closer to that 15 hour milestone this week, just need a few more hours of rolling and lifting.
 
65/10000
Finally reached my 15 hour goal this week, 2 hours of rolling alongside some more running and hill sprints!
Currently keeping tracking of my weightlifting numbers, I'll update them on the OP.
10 reps of 100lb Bench Press.
15 reps of 150lb sandbag deadlift
 
71/10000
I've been feeling burnt out all this week, by Dad's been sick from a bug and I have the feeling maybe I caught it as well, but overall I get the sense I've been overtraining to be honest.
My legs always seem to be aching and dull, I need to get a part time job and course to keep me more well rounded and motivated in life in case I don't have MMA and BJJ to fall back on.
 
79/10000
Another 8 hours of training so far by Friday, it's the most I could do considering I don't feel refreshed and 100% as always.
Ah! I need to eat more food!
 
