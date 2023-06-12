Fleas' Amateur MMA Journey Thread

This is where I keep updates and posts written about my journey through the world of Amateur MMA. If I'm good enough I'll consider turning pro, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.



At 23 years old I know the clock is ticking and time is running out, but I'm still gonna give it my all!



My schedule right now looks like running and hill sprints in the morning, alongside with some basic gymnastics workout. before a BJJ Open Mat session at 12PM for 2 hours.

Then I go and do MMA at around 7PM for an hour to two or so, before finishing off with another hour of advanced BJJ.

I'm still a beginner at grappling, but I've always wanted to do it so I should progress quickly with BJJ.



General Notes

220 Pounds 12/09/23



MMA Notes

Record 0/0/0



BJJ Notes

White Belt 0 Stripes (01/08/2023)

Submitted Blue Belt (27/08/2023)

Submitted Purple Belt (11/09/2023)

Submitted Brown Belt (11/09/2023)



Weightlifting Notes

1RM

Front Squat (Sandbag) 100lbs 01/08/2023

Bench 148lbs 27/08/2023

Deadlift 225lbs (Sandbag) 20/10/23